Trashy Books Being Motherly Algorithms
Seize the Opportunities, Stay in the Business
Whether it is the mode of creation, the rhythm or the relationship between the reader and the author, online literature has long been fundamentally different from traditional literature. It is not just words moving from the paper to the Internet.
Trashy Books, as our so called trashy books such Dubcon books and Billionaire Romance are being a motherly algorithm, closer to the market. Authors should maintain communication with readers and adjust their characters and story direction at any time according to readers' comments and feedback. For instance, the genre of werewolf romance have been accepting enormous welcome among the readers and the number is increasing in a rather amazing fast speed. It’s hard to stay in this business if you don't have strong market awareness.
Writing Education from & by the Market’s Feedback
Authors who want to make a living from trashy books are quickly educated by the market and quickly adjusted to the corresponding state according to the tastes of the audience. After the well know movies and films launched, the dubcon books and the billionaire romance become the most popular genres by the writers. Nothing is wrong with that: Popular fiction, because it's adapted to the market, survives as a classic as Werewolf Romance does.
Authors Income Attracting New Flood into the Industry
Commercial income has attracted a succession of experts into the game, and there are plenty of people who can write good novels and capture the mood of The Times. The few main themes including the trending genre like billionaire romance in the early stage are soon saturated, forcing web writers to constantly try to create new themes or forms. A popular new subject, plot, or style is quickly outputted by an army of writers with a huge pen.
Leading Web-Novel Platform Educating Author to Earn
Great writers are coming out all the time, and similar success stories are appearing on major web publishing platforms such as Dreame.com, Wattpad and Innovel.
Even the layout of Dream story platform in this industry has made a fine guide to the author. Relaxing to read is one of the reason why Dubcon books obtain the heat market.
To this day, "trashy books" like Werewolf Romance, as the best of the genre, have become the earliest IP adapters in the web literary industry thanks to their steady output, huge audience, extraordinary writing skills and platinum titles.
Flection of Era Mood Becoming Commercial Value
Not only the readers are becoming more and more diverse, but also the writers are becoming more and more abundant. "There are also more and more people from all walks of life to join the ranks of web article writing to meet them with different categories of web article writing, so the competitive pressure is also increasing."
Perhaps the new generation of web writers will be able to adapt more quickly to a new generation of readers.
