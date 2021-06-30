Latest News: Joy Williams to Receive Library Prize for American Fiction

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden announced today that the 2021 Library of Congress Prize for American Fiction will be awarded to Joy Williams, who is receiving the prize for a lifetime of outstanding work.

Hayden selected Williams as this year’s winner based on nominations from more than 60 distinguished literary figures, including former winners of the prize, acclaimed authors and literary critics from around the world. The prize ceremony will take place online during the 2021 National Book Festival, Sept. 17-26.

