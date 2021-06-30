Payne Promoted to Director at Edgecombe Youth Development Center

The Division of Adult Correction and Juvenile Justice has named Joseph Payne as director of the Edgecombe Youth Development Center in Rocky Mount. He replaces the recently retired Jameka Jackson.

In this position, Payne provides operational oversight and direction to Edgecombe YDC. Since July 2019, Payne served as assistant facility director and program manager at the facility.

The facility is one of four state-operated youth development centers. Youth development centers provide mentoring, education and therapeutic treatment to prepare youth for a fresh start when they re-enter their communities. More information about youth development centers can be found at https://www.ncdps.gov/juvenile-justice/juvenile-facility-operations/youth-development-centers.

“Joseph is a very hard working and dedicated person. He prides himself on delivering high quality work through a hands-on approach,” said Angela Smith, facility operations director for the Juvenile Justice Section. “He believes in accountability of his staff, the youth and himself. Joseph is one who keeps his word and sets expectations that he holds himself to. He has a huge sense of humor that keeps him grounded and allows him to function with less stress. We are fortunate to promote someone who has moved through to the ranks to achieve a leadership position such as a youth development center director.”

Payne has spent 15 years with the Department of Public Safety. He began his career with the state prison system as a correctional officer and progressed through the ranks as a case manager, assistant unit manager and housing unit manager.

Payne joined the Juvenile Justice section in 2012 as a youth services behavioral specialist/youth counselor associate at Lenoir Youth Development Center in Kinston. He later served for three years as a housing unit supervisor at Edgecombe YDC before being promoted to assistant director at that facility.

Originally from Hyde County, Payne earned a bachelor’s degree in political science and public administration from East Carolina University. In his spare time, he enjoys traveling, spending time in the mountains and at the beach, and supporting the ECU athletic teams.

