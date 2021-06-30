Blissful Plans, Designing Luxury Events & Destination Weddings

A Moroccon theme wedding Beach destination wedding An elegant Pink floral wedding theme

If you need to plan a luxury social or corporate event but don't know where to start, then professional event planners and designers have guidance for you.

There are some people who live in a dream world, and there are some who face reality; and then there are those who turn one into the other.” — -Douglas H. Everett

GURGAON, HARYANA, INDIA, June 30, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Thinking of planning a luxury event or a destination wedding?Blissful Plans is home to industry professionals and designers who sprinkle exceptional creativity onto every celebration they undertake. From the media vertical to the event space, Blissful Plans is home to creative professionals who love their ambitions.EVENTS: Company’s business is centered around ideating, conceptualizing, and designing luxury destination weddings, social & corporate events all across India and abroad. We have a plethora of successful clients looking for hosting the perfect event with great precision and attention to detail.We have been always aiming for perfection and striving to create the ideal environment for guests.MEDIA: The media vertical is successfully catering to strategy creation and implementation, building a social media presence, and continuously tending to an engaging social and digital feed. Also, the team provides related specialized services ranging from search engine optimization, copywriting, and rebranding.With the busiest and most successful clients, who cannot expend their time and effort into planning the minutest of details, our aim is to use every trick up our sleeves and deliver magnificence with each occasion. As an event planning and design production, we strive to take the beginnings and turn them into comprehensively planned and designed artistic celebrations.From destination weddings, social events and parties, public concerts, live events to large-scale gatherings, our vision is to turn your biggest dreams into reality. At Blissful Plans, we take on personalized storytelling coupled with ingenious celebratory events and turn them into the most magnificent affairs.Blissful Plans Events & Media Pvt. Ltd., has the most innovative, imaginative, and dedicated team of professionals who strive for perfection every time.The founders brought the company to life with their out-of-the-box ideas and refined taste for luxury living. Blissful Plans caters to destination weddings across the world and has a well-established network of the most skilled vendors and caterers. Some of the destinations they frequent include Dubai, Sri Lanka, Bali, Singapore, and more. Other wedding destinations in India that they cover, range from Goa, Kerala, Jaipur, Udaipur to Jim Corbett, and more. With their wedding team, you can discuss your wedding planning requirements and get professional advice to plan your big day.Not only that, you can pick themes as you like and personalize gifts, dresses, decor, etc., to the degree that you desire. Sourcing material, people, and your desired music bands are their responsibility that they take complete pride in. Whether it is a rustic-themed wedding, a minimalist-style one, or simply a color-themed one, you just need to let them know your vision and let the teamwork it's magic.In the mad dash of the wedding world, it is best to hire experts who promise to deliver the best and have been in the business for a long while. After all, your perfect day should be filled with frolic and marvelous surprises. The team looks after all responsibilities and ensures you only get exemplary service. From concierge services and transportation, luxury hotels and villa stays, fabulous floral design and interior selection, music and entertainment, to wedding favors and recommendations, they do it all.As an event conceptualization and design company their main focus is on aesthetic appeal, design, budget building, in-depth organization, production from scratch, set establishment and decoration, florals and decor, theme building and overall design alignment, and more. If you need a tasteful and elegant celebration, where everything is taken complete care of, then it is best to approach professional planners with a knack for aesthetics.Their scope of work is quite vast and you can select the services you wish to avail. These are:*Destination and venue finalization*Wedding budget finalization*Invitation management*Wedding stationery design and printing*RSVP*Hospitality and luxury services*Food & beverage selection and sourcing*Celebrity and entertainment management*Travel and logistics*Digital support*Vendor and hotel networksMoreover, Blissful Plans has a team of experts to host social events and high-profile parties. Whether it is a birthday party, anniversary celebration, new year’s eve event, social gathering, baby shower, bachelorette, engagement, reunion, or graduation party, the team will bring about inventive ideas for the special event and organize everything as required by the hosts. Events can be stressful, but professionals know the best and always overdeliver, leaving you with a feeling of bliss.Additionally, Blissful Plans, under the founders Neeraj Chauhan and Pooja Singh Chauhan, the corporate event planning team conceptualizes and organizes luxury corporate events. To convert boring off-site and seminars into engaging and productive meets, employee team-building events to joyous trips, exhibitions, and conventions to a successful magnet of investors or corporate hospitality and client entertainment to memorable occasions, the team looks after all corporate events with great enthusiasm and detailed planning.Visit the website https://blissfulplans.com to opt for their services and make your dream event a reality.

