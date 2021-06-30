Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Tibet’s first bullet practice line enters service

(CNN) — For the first time, travelers in Tibet can enjoy the area’s mountainous views at high-speed.

A 435-kilometer (250-mile) rail line connecting Tibetan capital Lhasa with the city of Nyingchi entered into service on June 25, giving all 31 provincial-level regions of mainland China access to high-speed train travel.

47 tunnels, 121 bridges

Some 90% of the route, which took six years to construct, sits higher than 3,000 meters above sea level.

The Lhasa-Nyingchi line features 47 tunnels and 121 bridges — which account for about 75% of the whole route. This includes the 525-meter-long Zangmu Railway Bridge, the largest and highest arch bridge of its kind in the world.

A Fuxing bullet train runs along the new Lhasa-Nyingchi railway line.

Jiao Hongtao/VCG/Getty Images

A staggering RMB 36.6 billion ($5.6 billion) was spent to build the line, which is serviced by the Fuxing series of high-speed electric trains developed and operated by the state-owned China State Railway Group.

