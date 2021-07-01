Visio P&ID Process Designer 2021 is Released
ITandFactory GmbH announces the release of Visio P&ID Process Designer 2021 (VPID 2021) - A Cutting-edge cost effective Solution for creation of Smart P&ID'sDETROIT, MICHIGAN, USA, July 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ITandFactory GmbH (ITF) announces the release of Visio P&ID Process Designer 2021 (VPID 2021) with a vision to provide an enhanced yet cost-effective, automated and easy-to-use solution for the creation of smart and quick PIDs and PFDs. VPID 2021 is a perfect solution for the Process industry with enhanced functionalities on Microsoft Visio® based platform and object-oriented technology fused with intelligent and automatic features for improving productivity for Process designers.
According to Ajit Joshi, ITF’s managing director “This year has been an interesting one with people and businesses getting accustomed to the new normal and eventual opening of markets around the world. With a rapid shift in the way of working, we could clearly see a huge need for a solution in the process industry, which is easy to use, automated & intelligent and yet cost-competitive.” Even in these challenging situations, ITF achieved a tremendous year-on-year growth by breaking new grounds and capturing more market share by expanding its footprints worldwide. Now VPID has been acknowledged as one of the best Easy to use, Cutting-edge yet cost effective solution for the process industry by many of its esteemed users.
The VPID team carefully analyzed the recent market shift and understood the need of the hour for their users. Thus ITF came up with a completely new and modern version of Visio P&ID Process Designer, VPID 2021, with new features, improved efficiencies and flexibility while not deviating from core philosophy of strengthening their user's business without compromising on affordability.
What’s new in Visio P&ID Process Designer 2021?
• Basic Flow diagram Template and Symbols
• Media Consumption
• Select Article Data from List
• New commands for drawing Signal lines and Effect lines (MSR)
• Simplified Creation of New Symbol
• Dynamic Shape Creation
• Move Designation
• Data Verification during Import via Excel Sheet
• VPID Administration Tool
• Database Backup & Restore
• Enhancements in Form Designer
• Enhancements in Task Container
• Database Migrator Tool
• Performance Enhancement of Reports
Users having older version of VPID can enjoy the new features and improved functionalities of VPID 2021 with a seamless upgrade package. Get in touch with VPID team at info@visiopid.com for more details about upgrade package and see VPID 2021 in action.
VPID 2021 now offers 7 days no-cost trial period for an in-depth evaluation of the tool.
For more detailed information about VPID 2021 and to avail trial version please visit our website.
ITandFactory GmbH (a fully owned subsidiary of Neilsoft Pvt. Ltd.) is one of the leading providers of complete processing industry solutions based on innovative technologies.
