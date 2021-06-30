Teeth Whitening Market Size to Reach Revenues of around USD 7.99 Billion by 2026

The global teeth whitening market size is expected to reach USD 7.99 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.33% during the forecast period.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global teeth whitening market report.

The teeth whitening market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 6.33% during the period 2020−2026.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

1. The global teeth whitening market would realize an absolute growth of over 45% in terms of revenue between 2020 and 2026.

2. Whitening toothpaste have concentrations of hydrogen peroxide or carbamide peroxide that helps to lighten the color of the teeth. Thus, the market for whitening toothpaste is expected to reach an incremental revenue of around USD 2 billion between 2020 and 2026.

3. The at-home teeth whitening segment accounted for the largest share and is expected to witness an absolute growth of around 47% during 2020−2026.

4. As consumers are becoming more aware of synthetic ingredients in oral hygiene products, the demand for non-bleaching products is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 6% during 2020 – 2026.

5. In 2020, North America dominated the global teeth whitening market, accounting for around 32% share in terms of revenue.

6. Whitening treatments are expected to witness a significant surge among consumers over the next few years. Furthermore, with the increasing incidences of teeth discoloration, the overall teeth whitening procedures are expected to be favorably impacted during the forecast period.

Key Offerings:

• Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

• Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

• Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product, application, composition, distribution channels, and geography

• Competitive Landscape – 4 key vendors and 26 other vendors

Get your sample today!

Teeth Whitening Market – Segmentation

• Whitening strips and gels offer a thin layer of peroxide gel on plastic strips. Various types of whitening strips are available in the market with different instructions. The whitening gels are typically peroxide-based gels that are applied directly to the surface of the teeth.

• The in-office segment comprises the usage of peroxide-containing gels that can be used to enhance and accelerate the bleaching process. A proper understanding of these procedures is expected to attract customers for in-office treatments, thereby increasing the market share of whitening procedures during the forecast period.

• The bleaching agents segment in North America account for a share 33% in the global teeth whitening market in 2020. The rising awareness of oral hygiene and easy availability of teeth whitening products are boosting the growth of the global teeth whitening market in recent years.

Teeth Whitening Market by Whitening Products

• Toothpaste

• Strips

• Gels

• Others

Teeth Whitening Market by Application

• At-home

• In-office

Teeth Whitening Market by Composition

• Bleaching Agents

• Non-Bleaching Agents

Teeth Whitening Market by Distribution

• Offline

• Mass Market Players

• Wholesale Distributors

• Grocery Stores

• Drug Store

• Dental Clinic

• Others

• Online

Teeth Whitening Market – Dynamics

The increasing usage of intelligent data in dental laboratories and dental practices, along with the production of advanced dental products, is expected to gain prominence among consumers and professionals in the market in the coming years. In recent years, dentistry in Western Europe and North America has transformed from professions dealing with tooth decay, infections, and pain to emphasizing the cosmetic and preventive care segment. The transition from pain management to preventive care as well as technological advancements in dentistry solutions is expected to witness substantial growth in the market during the forecast period. The dentistry market is segmented into professional dental equipment, professional consumables, dental laboratories, and consumer oral care segments. A healthy mouth, strong teeth, and adjacent craniofacial structures (face and skull) are crucial for the well-being and personality of an individual.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

• Growing Incidence of Teeth Discoloration

• Increasing Marketing & Promotional Activities

• Technological Innovations in Teeth Whitening Products

• Growing Esthetic Dentistry Industry



Teeth Whitening Market – Geography

Teeth whitening procedures are witnessing a significant rise in demand among consumers of all ages. Customers are focusing on getting an esthetically pleasing smile. Moreover, they are looking for instant and faster results while keeping in mind affordable prices. Hence, they are likely to opt for over-the-counter teeth whitening products, thereby propelling the demand for teeth whitening products in the market. The teeth whitening market in North America accounts for the largest share globally and the market in the region is expected to witness an absolute growth of around 40% during 2020–2026 with an incremental growth of over USD 711 million. Therefore, the demand for whitening toothpaste and strips is higher in comparison to that in other regions.

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/teeth-whitening-market-analysis-report

Teeth Whitening Market by Geography

• North America

• US

• Canada

• APAC

• China

• Japan

• South Korea

• Australia

• Europe

• Germany

• UK

• France

• Spain

• Italy

• Benelux

• Nordic

• Latin America

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Argentina

• Middle East & Africa

• South Africa

• Saudi Arabia

• UAE

• Turkey

Major Vendors

• Colgate-Palmolive Company

• GlaxoSmithKline

• Johnson & Johnson

• Procter & Gamble

Other Prominent Vendors

• Beaming White

• Brodie & Stone

• Cavex

• CCA Industries

• Church & Dwight

• DaVinci Teeth Whitening

• Dentsply Sirona

• Evonik

• GO SMILE

• Global Whitening

• GLO Science

• Hello Products

• Henkel

• Ivoclar Vivadent

• Kulzer

• Nanchang Smile Technology

• REMBRANDT

• SmileLABS

• Sunshine Health Products

• Supersmile

• The Himalaya Drug Company

• TheraBreath

• Ultradent Products

• Unilever

• Uragme

• WHITEsmile

Looking for more information? Click Here