Why is AED training important?

Centaur Training

The use of Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) are a critical factor in improving survival rates of sudden cardiac arrest (SCA).

PRESTON, LANCASHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, June 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) are used to treat sudden cardiac arrest (SCA). A sudden cardiac arrest is when the victim’s heart stops beating, they will collapse, lose consciousness and will stop breathing.

SCAs strike without warning and leave the victim in need of urgent medical intervention. The use of an AED can improve survival rates by 50 to 75%, combined with cardiopulmonary resuscitation and using an AED gives an unresponsive person, who is not breathing, the best possible chance of survival.

New portable AEDs can now be found in prominent places such as leisure centres, post offices, schools, community centres and even converted telephone boxes, to enable people to respond in a SCA medical emergency. The use of AEDs has a dramatic affect in strengthening the chain of survival as they are able to restore a normal heart rhythm prior to the emergency services arriving. Every minute without a defibrillator reduces the chance of survival by 7 to 10%. So, the proliferation of AEDs within communities can most definitely save lives.

An AED is designed for use by non-medical personnel, so even an inexperienced person can operate one accurately and with ease. Models vary slightly but most are similar in appearance, and all have simple easy to follow instructions and prompts. As simple as AEDs are to use, a few hours training is desirable and the more people in the community who can respond to a medical emergency by providing defibrillation quickly and with the confidence training provides, the greater improvements we will see in sudden cardiac arrest survival rates.

If your business, school, club or local community want to ensure they are prepared to help cardiac arrest victims, our Automated External Defibrillator Course will give you the knowledge and confidence you need. On the course you will be shown warning signs to look out for, how to administer Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) and the correct way to use the AED equipment. AED courses can be attended at Centaur’s training facility in Leyland but is also available to be booked by a minimum of 8 people to run at a time and place to suit your needs, whether that is at your company headquarters, the village/community hall or local school. We also run a wide scope of First Aid courses, some of which are available in a e-learning format.

