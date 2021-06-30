King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC) is the ideal destination for "Luxury vibes"
The future has arrived early, and dreams have come true in the luxurious King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC), a promising destination located 100 kilometers north of Jeddah along the Red Sea, where the perfect summer weather and year-round festivities.
An enticing space to live in the luxury of choice, as well as an experience that allows a person to reward himself and enjoy his time in an environment that exceeds expectations, for King Abdullah Economic City to be a cultural melting pot and an embodiment of ingenuity and human brilliance, with green spaces prepared for walking near the waves.
In King Abdullah Economic City, life takes on a new dimension, with a focus on service quality and competitiveness in achieving visitors' satisfaction, which provides an opportunity for motorsport enthusiasts to have an adventure on dedicated and safe paths, as well as for water sports enthusiasts by renting speedboats or yachts and enjoying sailing.
The most feature of King Abdullah Economic City is its emphasis on living in the now, in an environment that communicates the present via a diverse range of activities. The city sparkles throughout with activities and events which fit with everyone in the day, and stars twinkle everywhere, adding a touch of magic to the view while at night.
It is noteworthy that the Saudi Tourism Authority (STA) announced launching Saudi Summer Program 2021 under the slogan "Summer vibes" through the Visit Saudi platform, which will run from June 24 until the end of September in 11 tourist destinations, including the Economic City (KAEC), and will offer more than 500 tourist experiences provided by over 250 private sector partners.
