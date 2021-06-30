OCI appoints Juliano P. Mattar as Head of Emerging Markets Business Development
I have been working with the firm building new businesses across Latin America and South East Asia, we have successfully achieved quite a number of milestones during this period.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OCI Limited has appointed Juliano P. Mattar as its new Head of Emerging Markets, Business Development as the leading supply chain procurement partner seeks to enhance its services for large corporates and governments, trading domestically and overseas.
Mr. Mattar, a senior advisor to OCI since March 2020, has taken on this full-time role to further develop the firm’s sourcing, logistics and financing business. He is highly qualified for the position with 25 years’ experience in the financial services industry and a deep knowledge of international institutions. The emerging market specialist holds an impressive track record of leading and executing innovative transactions during his investment banking years, at franchises including; Deutsche Bank, BNP Paribas, UBS and ICBC Standard Bank.
Speaking of his appointment, Mr. Mattar said: “I am delighted in taking on new responsibilities within OCI. I have been working with the firm building new businesses across Latin America and South East Asia, we have successfully achieved quite a number of milestones during this period. I intend to continue providing opportunities for OCI across markets using my extensive relationships with financial, commercial and industrial partners throughout the world.”
Oliver Chapman, Group CEO of OCI said: “OCI is embarking on a number of new contracts across the South East Asian markets and we are really excited to have Juliano spearheading a number of these campaigns. The business is growing exponentially and we look forward to the execution of these projects.”
Juliano will oversee OCI’s global development and will work alongside the board, senior management and the origination team to continue delivering against the new business strategy.
About OCI
Using its procurement, logistics and financing expertise, OCI is a recognised leader in the provision of end-to-end procurement partnering across the manufacturing, technology, consumables, healthcare and industrial sectors.
By linking directly into the supply chains of large corporates and governments, OCI’s intelligent business model streamlines its partners procurement process, unlocking their true potential.
