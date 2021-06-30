Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
The UK thinks it could out-vaccinate the Delta variant. The world is not so positive

But that date was delayed, and normal still feels some way off in the UK.

Despite boasting an inoculation program that has now fully vaccinated nearly two thirds of British adults, the country is heading towards a potential third wave of Covid-19.

Nearly 120,000 cases have been reported in the past week, up by 48,000 on the previous seven days. Schools are becoming increasingly concerning breeding grounds for the virus.

Hospitalizations and deaths are also ticking back up, though so far at a significantly slower pace — indicating the benefits of the vaccine, but highlighting too the unpredictability of a new era of the pandemic in the UK.

Driving the surge in cases is the Delta variant, first identified in India, which amounts for almost every current infection of Covid-19 in Britain.

Britain therefore provides a vital test case for the world in the closely watched battle between vaccines and variants: the first example of a highly vaccinated major nation tackling a spike of this…

