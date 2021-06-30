Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Haiti delays constitutional referendum to September

Political tensions in the Caribbean nation have been running high in recent months and Haitians have expressed fear of violence going to the polls.

Violence has spiked in the capital Port-au-Prince in recent weeks as rival groups battle with one another or the police for control of the streets, displacing thousands and worsening the country’s humanitarian crisis. read more

Elections were scheduled for Sept. 19. Postponing the referendum was done to give the health ministry time to deal with the COVID-19 crisis, Guylande Mesadieu, the president of the electoral board said in an interview.

The electoral council said in a statement that the country will implement health measures to curb the spread of the pandemic so that Haitians could cast their votes safely.

Municipal and local elections have been scheduled for Jan. 16, 2022, the calendar also showed.

It is not clear what the constitutional referendum will entail but Moise has previously said the powers of the president needed to be…

