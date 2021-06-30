Wall Avenue pay: JPMorgan first-year analysts will now make $100,000

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) is raising the salary of first-year analysts to $100,000, up from $85,000, a person familiar with the matter told CNN Business.

The pay hike, which takes effect July 1, means some millennials and Gen Zers will be making six-figure salaries fresh out of college.

JPMorgan is also raising second-year analyst salaries to $105,000 from $90,000, and third-year salaries from $95,000 to $110,000, the source said, confirming a report from Insider. A JPMorgan spokesman declined to comment.

The hikes will make JPMorgan the most lucrative big bank for junior analysts — a shrewd move amid an ongoing war for talent between Wall Street and Silicon Valley, where many tech firms offer greater flexibility for remote work.