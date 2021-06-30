Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Starbucks is testing out promoting these well-liked drinks on Fb and Instagram

The company started a limited test on Tuesday that lets customers order two custom beverages through Facebook or Instagram. Customers who see the images on the social media platforms can swipe to access a special Starbucks web-page, where they can place the order. Insider previously reported on the test.

On the menu are two drinks: an Iced Matcha Latte with Chai, and the Pink Drink Remixed. The matcha-chai combination was popularized on TikTok earlier this year.

“I recently discovered the best drink in the world,” TikToker Robin Swann, who has over 195,000 followers, said in a video. “Iced Matcha Latte with two pumps of chai, tastes like drinking the moon herself.” Later, singer Lizzo posted a video of herself sipping the drink, whispering “Try it.” Many people followed her advice.

The Pink Drink Remixed isn’t a social media special. Instead, it’s a take on Starbucks’ Pink Drink, a Strawberry Acai beverage with a coconut milk base. The Pink Drink was popularized by customers who…

