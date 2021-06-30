Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 502 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 212,867 in the last 365 days.

Hong Kong: One yr after China handed the nationwide safety regulation, residents really feel Beijing’s tightening grip

Now, the full text was here — and it was broader, vaguer and gave Beijing more power than many expected.

The result was a law that criminalized acts of secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces to endanger national security — with a maximum sentence of life imprisonment for all four.

Immediately, people voiced alarm that the loosely worded law could be used to stifle any type of dissent.

Chinese and Hong Kong leaders assured the public the law would target a minority of individuals, and not diminish freedoms in the semi-autonomous city.

One year on, while some have welcomed the law for restoring stability after the violence and political unrest of 2019, others feel their worst fears have been confirmed.

Crackdown measures that would have been previously unthinkable have arrived at a dizzying speed, with 117 people arrested under the security law and 64 charged as of June 27. Once an open international hub with a freewheeling press, rich protest culture and…

You just read:

Hong Kong: One yr after China handed the nationwide safety regulation, residents really feel Beijing’s tightening grip

Distribution channels: World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.