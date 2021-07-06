Anblicks Hosting a Webinar on Config Driven Framework for Talend
Low code Enterprise ETL/ELT Framework powered by Talend, to accelerate development, reduce maintenance costs, and simplify operations.
Anblicks CDF tool enables organizations to accelerate the development of Talend jobs and increase developer productivity. This saves up to 60% of the time and 40% of costs for the enterprise customers”ADDISON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anblicks will be hosting its latest webinar titled "Anblicks Config Driven Framework (CDF) for Talend" on July 13, 2021. The webinar will be presented by Simon Swan (Expert Solutions Engineer, Talend), Karthikeyan Jaganathan (Data Architect, BI & Integration, Anblicks) and Abhishek Kunduru (Chief Data Architect, Anblicks).
Anblicks Config Driven Framework (CDF) is a simplified low code ETL framework, which helps you to add new data sources and data integration pipelines nearly automatically, requiring little or no input from developers. CDF improves performance by configurable task parallelization and provides insightful proactive operational dashboards to mitigate failures. CDF is powered by Talend Data Fabric, which combines data integration, integrity, and governance in a single, unified platform.
During the webinar, the presenters will walk you through the data integration use cases of two large customers and the challenges, showcasing how Talend Data Fabric and Anblicks CDF addresses these challenges, demonstrate the features such as configurable workflow, advanced monitoring and logging using the Power BI dashboard, explain the scalable and extensible architecture and showcase what it takes to implement and roll-out this low cost and high-performance solution.
“Anblicks Config Driven Framework tool enables organizations to accelerate the development of Talend jobs and increase developer productivity. This potentially saves up to 60% of the time and 40% of costs for the enterprise customers” - says Abishek Kunduru, Chief Data Architect at Anblicks.
“Talend Data Fabric provides a unified environment, from discovery and ingestion to integrating data from multiple sources, to cleansing that data and ensuring its integrity, to ultimately analyzing and sharing trusted data with stakeholders. Talend's extensive partner network is an integral part of its ecosystem. We are glad to support Anblicks, our Gold partner, in promoting their CDF accelerator to bring business benefits to our global customers” - says Kris Cobb, Strategic Channel Manager at Talend.
About Talend (talend.com): Talend, a leader in data integration and data integrity, is changing the way the world makes decisions. Talend Data Fabric is the only platform that seamlessly combines an extensive range of data integration and governance capabilities to actively manage the health of corporate information. This unified approach is unique and essential to delivering complete, clean, and uncompromised data in real-time to all. Users also have access to the Talend Trust Score™, an industry-first innovation that instantly quantifies the reliability of any data set. Over 6,500 customers have chosen Talend to run their businesses on healthy data.
About Anblicks (anblicks.com): Anblicks is a Cloud Data Engineering Company – Enabling Enterprises with Data-Driven Decision Making. Since 2004, Anblicks has been enabling customers across the globe with their digital transformation journey. Anblicks is headquartered in Addison, Texas, and employs more than 500 technology professionals, data analysts, and data science experts in the USA, India, and Australia. Anblicks is committed to bringing value to various industries using CloudOps, Data Analytics, and Modern Apps. Global customers benefited from our Anblicks Ignite Enterprise Data Platform and Accelerators.
