CULT OF DRACULA
THE NEW COMIC BOOK PHENOMENON BY COMIC BOOK WRITER, RICH DAVISKNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AN ALL-NEW SIX ISSUE SERIES PUBISHED BY SOURCE POINT PRESS
It’s witchy. It’s wyrd. It’s Helter Skelter within a hippie cult dedicated to an ancient blood goddess. You know Bram Stoker’s genre defining classic by heart, but you have no idea where this story is going!
Rich Davis – Author, Cult of Dracula
Praise For Cult of Dracula:
“It was tragic in the best possible way. The series has its bloody grindhouse moments so far, but where it rises above superficial shock is in it’s building sense of unavoidable doom. There’s so much pain and loss with the individual characters that you can’t help but feel some sympathy for the troubled lives they carry with them.” _ Gabriel Hernandez, Comical Opinions
“Cult of Dracula is not taking a straight line approach to adapting Stoker’s classic. There are angles aplenty, with narrative leaps & some impressively off-putting dialogue.” _ The Pull Box
“If you think all the bite has been drained out of vampires, think again! You haven’t read Cult of Dracula,” _ Wayne Hall, Major Spoilers
About Rich:
Rich Davis is the writer and creator of the underground horror sensation "Cult of Dracula" from Source Point Press. In a short period of time, he's built a reputation in the comic book industry as an innovator with a tireless work ethic. His first comic "Cult of Dracula" has sold more than 50,000 units and has been optioned by Sure Pictures for film development.
Source Point Press has exercised its option to publish his full, three volume Dracula saga. Rich also has upcoming comic book projects "Prometheus In Chains", "Shooter" and an untitled, depression era circus tale in development.
Rich has led an eclectic life. He founded a performing arts theatre, worked as a concert booker and a film producer. He's radio personality, an actor and a screenwriter. He even served as a campaign staffer for two Presidential campaigns! Now he gets to tell scary stories for a living.
Some might wonder at such an eclectic background, but he prefers to see it as an adventure!"
More information about Cult of Dracula and Rich can be found at: Cult of Dracula
