Americans Call for Mr. Donald Trump to be Voice of Humanity at “Global Crisis. This Already Affects Everyone” Conference

Americans Call for President Trump to be Voice of Humanity at Global AllatRa Conference "Global Crisis. This Already Affects Everyone." invites President Trump for opening speech. ALLATRA International Public Movement

Mr. Trump asked to address the World at the International Online Conference “Global Crisis. This Already Affects Everyone”, scheduled for July 24th, 2021.

Americans ask “Mr. President, will you be the voice of the American citizens and people worldwide and accept the invitation?”” — - U.S. citizens

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, June 30, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- With all respect and honor, we present you with this dedicated video invitation that the American citizens made for you, Mr. Trump , at the Trump Rally - Save America in Wellington, Ohio (please review it here: https://youtu.be/VThH_ga4-GY ). We would like to start by thanking you for all your accomplishments during your presidential term. You have shown the most humanness, kindness, and compassion towards all people.With our highest respect, we invite you to give an opening speech to the International Online Conference “Global Crisis. This Already Affects Everyone” , scheduled for July 24th, 2021 at 11 am EDT. It will be broadcast worldwide on thousands of media channels and platforms with simultaneous interpretation into more than 60 languages ensuring that you are heard around the world.We would like to highlight that this is a non-commercial, non-profit and non-partisan event. This unique format is entirely initiated and organized by ordinary citizens of the United States and people from more than 180 countries. The aim of this conference is to bring the attention of the world community to the real scale of the global crisis and the risks that humanity will face in the near future.We know that with you opening this conference, it will be translated into every language of the world. This event will be opened and led by the United States and it will be an honor for us and all the citizens when you, Mr. President, open the conference and give the first speech.At this conference, you can set the new vector of development and inform all humanity about how to overcome this problem and to help unite the whole world to build a better future. We would be honored for you to be part of this event as people from every country would love to hear you without any censorship or distortion. Many people would love to hear your thoughts about the impending crisis.We genuinely hope that we can have the honor of having either your live online appearance or a previously recorded video address. It is a dream of many that you would participate. The official letter of invitation has been sent to your team.American citizens call for President Donald J. Trump to be the voice of Humanity at the unprecedented global conference “Global Crisis. This Already Affects Everyone” on the platform of ALLATRA International Public Movement. Americans ask “Mr. President, will you be the voice of the American citizens and people worldwide and accept the invitation?”ABOUT THE CONFERENCE:International Online Conference “Global Crisis. This Already Affects Everyone”, scheduled for July 24th, 2021. It will be broadcast worldwide on thousands of media channels and platforms with simultaneous interpreting into more than 60 languages.This unique format is entirely initiated and organized by ordinary people from more than 180 countries. The aim of this conference is to bring the attention of the world community to the real scale of the global crisis and the risks that humanity will face in the near future. Understanding the urgency of spreading this vital information drives people to actively participate and perform simultaneous interpreting into 60+ languages by their own efforts.The time has come to realize the REALITY of the WORLD'S THREATS. The global crisis is gaining momentum every day. The world's financial and economic, ecological, anthropological, climatic crises are realities that every human being is already facing. Will the future of mankind be self-destruction or civilization development?Key topics of the conference:● The introduction of Artificial Intelligence technologies into various fields of life: risks and benefits● World economic crises● A threat of mass unemployment● Rapid depletion of the planet's resources● An ecological crisis● Global climate changeCreative Society project official websiteinfo@allatraunites.com

Americans Call for Mr. Donald J. Trump to be Voice of Humanity at Global AllatRa Conference on July 24th