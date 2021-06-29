Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
THE DAILY LEADER: WEDNESDAY, JUNE 30, 2021

“One Minutes” (15 per side)

H.Res. 503 – Establishing the Select Committee to investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol (Rep. Pelosi – Rules)

The Rule, which was adopted on Tuesday, provides for one hour of debate equally divided and controlled by the Chair and Ranking Member of the Committee on Rules.

Begin Consideration of H.R. 3684 – INVEST in America Act (Rep. DeFazio – Transportation and Infrastructure)

The first Rule, which was adopted on Tuesday, provides for 60 minutes of general debate equally divided and controlled by the Chair and Ranking Member of the Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure and 30 minutes of general debate equally divided and controlled by the Chair and Ranking Member of the Committee on Energy and Commerce.

The second Rule will make in order 149 amendments and will allow for amendments to be offered en bloc. A full list of amendments can be found HERE.

Additional Legislative Items Are Possible  

