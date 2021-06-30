Knock Hires Enterprise Technology Executive Jennifer Haas as Chief Revenue Officer
Haas brings to Knock 20 years of experience in enterprise technology, SaaS and cross-functional leadership, building on the company’s growth momentum following their largest funding round to-date — $20M in capital led by Fifth Wall — securing $47M in total capital.
Company Bolsters C-Suite to Support Product Scale and Meet Continued Demand for Modernized Multifamily Property Management Technology
Knock, the performance management SaaS platform and CRM for multifamily property management companies, has named Jennifer Haas as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Existing investors include Madrona Venture Group, Lead Edge Capital, Second Avenue Partners and Seven Peaks Ventures.
— Demetri Themelis, co-founder and CEO at Knock
Knock, the first CRM purpose-built for multifamily owners and operators, is scaling its team to continue modernizing multifamily operations. Its front-office platform enables the productivity and business intelligence that tools owners and operators require to maximize occupancy, rent growth, and customer satisfaction.
"A strong leadership team is mission-critical to achieving our full potential. Jennifer's deep experience and natural strengths align perfectly with our core objectives: customer obsession, delivering superior value and building a world-class SaaS company," said Demetri Themelis, co-founder and CEO at Knock. "Given her track record, I am confident she will have an immediate impact on our rapidly growing team and large multifamily customer base. We're incredibly excited to welcome someone of her caliber to our team."
Haas previously led revenue growth strategy and operational efficiency for Fortune 50 companies, including Cisco and Oracle, in addition to SaaS and healthcare startups where she has driven triple-digit revenue growth, including 320% YoY ARR growth that exceeded company revenue goals by 140%. A proven track record and depth of experience in driving revenue growth makes her well-positioned to scale the company for future success.
“Whether driving sales for enterprise technology giants or software startups, I’ve learned that success comes down to this: every touchpoint of the entire enterprise SaaS lifecycle must function in lockstep with customer needs and their desired outcomes,” said Jennifer Haas, CRO at Knock. “Knock has mastered this customer-focused lifecycle by building technology tools and a team that truly contribute to the operational excellence of its customers in multifamily property management. At Knock, ‘return on investment’ is much more than the routine term SaaS companies throw around. It’s a proven promise that gives our customers a demonstrable competitive edge.”
Knock optimizes every stage of the renter journey, from marketing, lead-to-lease conversion and ultimately retention, by leveraging automation, integration and data transparency tools that boost property team productivity and bottom-line NOI. The company is set to soon debut touring technology which gives leasing teams a powerful new tool to enhance a renter’s experience when visiting a property. In beta, customers using the new product have experienced demonstrable improvement in their leasing outcomes and are gaining more transparency into the multifamily revenue cycle.
“Multifamily property managers understand the criticality of customer relationship management in delivering the best experiences to prospects and tenants,” said Scott Jacobson, Knock board member and Managing Director at Madrona Ventures. “Modern SaaS platforms like Knock are in high demand because of the velocity of new features they deliver for customers and value they create for managers and owners. Jennifer is joining at a key inflection point in the company as we invest in extending our lead as the best front-office technology solution for multifamily and the most valuable technology solution for our customers.”
Haas joins Knock amid a hiring sweep which has experienced 30% employee growth in 2021 and continues to actively hire across all divisions. Recent hires include: Matt Reid as Chief Marketing Officer (formerly Velocify and Citrix), Sahiba Khurana as Quality Assurance Lead (formerly Arcesium), Peter Collins as Senior Data Engineer (formerly Rover), Seth Geoghegan as Senior Software Engineer (formerly LookingGlass Cyber Solutions) and Allyson Lopez as Events Manager (formerly LeaseLabs).
Knock is trusted by hundreds of the multifamily industry’s top-performing property management companies and over half of NMHC’s Top 50 Managers, including Lincoln Residential, Starwood Capital Group, ZRS, FPI and Cushman & Wakefield. For more information on Knock or to request a demo, visit www.knockcrm.com. To view open positions at Knock, visit www.knockcrm.com/careers.
About Knock
Knock is an award-winning CRM and performance management platform for residential property management companies. Hundreds of the leading apartment managers and owners across North America rely on Knock’s automation, integration and data transparency tools to improve occupancy and renewal rates. Knock is based in Seattle and was founded in 2014. For more details, visit www.knockcrm.com.
