Boca Raton Firm Assisting Companies Nationwide with COVID-Related Debts
National Resolution Services has a “No results, no fee” policyBOCA RATON, FLA., USA, June 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National Resolution Services Inc., which has been negotiating and restructuring commercial debts for clients for more than 25 years, has opened a department to assist business owners with large debts due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The firm has added five additional staff members to assist the thousands of business owners who have fallen behind with their creditors and need a commercial debt negotiator to work out an arrangement.
“What I offer is to negotiate the debt load of a business so that it's manageable and allows the business to retain the relationship with the creditors,” said André Larabie, founder and CEO of National Resolution Services Inc. and the author of more than seventeen books, including the Amazon best seller, “Commercial Debt Negotiation.”
Located in Boca Raton, Florida, but operating in all states and Canada, National Resolution Services has been able to obtain, on average, a 40-to-80 percent reduction in the overall debt burden of businesses without bankruptcy or litigation. That has resulted in more than $25 million in total commercial debt reduction.
The firm’s track record includes more than 300 commercial debt cases resolved, more than 300 debts restructured, more than $70 million in claims negotiated, the establishment of 200 payment plans and the avoidance of more than 120 lawsuits.
Larabie is a Florida supreme court certified mediator and arbitrator with an impeccable record of driving results. He has written scores of academic papers on debt management and debt reduction and is a recognized guest speaker at industry events and universities. Within the industry he is known as the “Godfather” of debt negotiation.
Larabie personally oversees every case the firm takes on and encourages business owners facing crushing debts as a result of the pandemic to call him for a free consultation.
“I will provide them with a real plan to reduce their debt load by negotiating with their creditors an agreement,” Larabie said. “If we do not save you money, in terms of a reduction in debt, interest, or both, then you pay us nothing.”
For more information, visit www.NationalResolutionServices.com
