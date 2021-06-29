New for Travelers: The MDabroad Booking Concierge for Pre-Flight Covid-19 Testing
MDabroad announces the availability of "The VIP Booking Concierge" for pre-flight PCR testing of Covid-19.MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, June 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MDabroad, a VIP Medical Assistance Company announces the availability of “The Booking Concierge” for Pre-Flight Covid-19 testing in the USA, Latin America, Mexico and the Caribbean. The service is geared toward travelers who must obtain a mandatory pre-departure Covid-19 clearance prior to boarding their flight. The service is available throughout key cities and travel markets in the USA, LATAM and the Caribbean.
Travelers can book the service 24/7 via: www.mdabroad.com/PCR by filling out a simple enrollment form. The MDabroad VIP Booking Concierge will notify the traveler within an hour via secure, confidential communication about the time and location of their pre-flight appointment. The test result will be delivered directly to the patient’s smartphone and is accepted by all airlines. The fee for the concierge service is $25.00.
“Proof of a negative Covid-19 screening test is a universal prerequisite for travel” said Scott J. Rosen, President and CEO of MDabroad. “Our service ensures hassle-free access to a licensed lab in an environment that is rather challenging for the traveler to navigate on their own ” added Rosen. “MDabroad’s robust network of high-quality medical providers ensures that travelers receive real tests in a region that is rife with counterfeit testing” said Dr. Giambini, Medical Director of MDabroad.
Cost of the PCR, or Antigen, testing is paid directly by the traveler to the service provider at the time service is rendered. Cost of testing varies from country to country, ranging from zero-cost in some locations in Mexico, to upwards of $400.00 for concierge PCR Testing service in the traveler’s hotel room (where available in Mexico, Panama and the Dominican Republic).
About MDabroad:
MDabroad® is part of the MD Group of companies. Headquartered in Aventura Florida, the MD Group delivers Integrated Policy Support Services to Travel Medical Insurers, International Medical Insurers, and Affinity Insurers. The MD Group covers the Americas, with an emphasis on Mexico, Central and South America and the Caribbean.
The company’s core offerings consist of VIP Assistance, expert TPA service for medical claims management, medical case management, and cashless access to the largest proprietary medical network in the LATAM region. MD Capital, a related company, offers claims financing to international insurers and hospitals.
