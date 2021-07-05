Chinese artistic candles originated during the 1960s American hippie counterculture
Coming full circle, first popularized in California during the late 60s, the art-crafted candles were introduced to China, now back to CaliforniaIRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- First popularized in San Fransico, California during the 1960s American hippie counterculture, this candle art was introduced to China by businessmen around the turn of the millennium. Today it has come full circle back to California.
Artistically crafted multi-color glow-in-dark candle balls that resemble lanterns, beautifully displayed in a storefront of a small retro shop located on a crowded sidewalk in southern California. Another store window displays handcrafted candles in the shape of ducks, fish, polar bears, pigs, owls, bunnies, elephants, and birds. These animal-shaped candles look as if they granite carved statues. The shop belongs to one of the few remaining original Chinese artists of this handmade candle craft that originated in the United States in the 1960s, then it was blended with a magical Asian elegance allure that is only comparable to the Aladdin lamp!
Wen Xu
Alan's Candle
+1 657-212-5022
info@alans-candle.com
Artistic glow-in-dark handmade candle ball, floral scented with natural fragrance