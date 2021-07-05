Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Chinese artistic candles originated during the 1960s American hippie counterculture

Artistic glow-in-dark handmade candle ball floral scented with natural fragrance

Ducks scent-free handmade candle

Polar bear scent-free handmade candle

Coming full circle, first popularized in California during the late 60s, the art-crafted candles were introduced to China, now back to California

IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- First popularized in San Fransico, California during the 1960s American hippie counterculture, this candle art was introduced to China by businessmen around the turn of the millennium. Today it has come full circle back to California.

Artistically crafted multi-color glow-in-dark candle balls that resemble lanterns, beautifully displayed in a storefront of a small retro shop located on a crowded sidewalk in southern California. Another store window displays handcrafted candles in the shape of ducks, fish, polar bears, pigs, owls, bunnies, elephants, and birds. These animal-shaped candles look as if they granite carved statues. The shop belongs to one of the few remaining original Chinese artists of this handmade candle craft that originated in the United States in the 1960s, then it was blended with a magical Asian elegance allure that is only comparable to the Aladdin lamp!

Wen Xu
Alan's Candle
+1 657-212-5022
info@alans-candle.com

Artistic glow-in-dark handmade candle ball, floral scented with natural fragrance

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

