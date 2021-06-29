Craig Valine, Marketing Strategist

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Craig Valine, acclaimed marketing consultant, wins Best of Los Angeles Award - “Best Marketing Consultant - 2021”, according to Aurora DeRose, award coordinator for the Best of Los Angeles Award community.

The “Best of Los Angeles Award” community was formed five years ago and consists of over 7,500 professional members living and working in Southern California. It celebrates the best people, places, and things in Los Angeles with the slogan “No Ads. No B.S. Only the Best.”

“The mission of the community is to celebrate the best of Los Angeles, and allow its community members to connect with other members who share the highest standards of quality and integrity,” expresses DeRose. "We're honored to include Craig Valine into our BoLAA family."

Craig Valine is known for his straightforward ("No BS") style of communicating effective and powerful marketing advice. Craig is a Marketing Performance Strategist, Investor, and Business Coach with a philosophy of "getting the best, most advantageous results possible for about the same time, money, and effort you're already spending" and uncovering what he calls, "hidden marketing assets" (potential profit) within your business.

He is the Founder of EMP Alliance (EMP = Enhanced Marketing Performance), a 13-year old member-based community for Consultants, Coaches, Experts, and Service Professionals who want to increase profits and grow their business without all the stress and overwhelm associated with it.

Craig works with clients both privately and in group formats via his EMP Alliance Community and EMP Advanced Marketing Mastermind Group.