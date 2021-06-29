Vesta Property Services Donates Funds and Creates Champlain Towers Initiative
JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vesta Property Services, a leader in Florida property management services, today announced a fundraising initiative for those affected by the Champlain Towers collapse in Surfside, FL. Through Vesta’s 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization Community Assistance Foundation (CAF), Vesta has begun accepting and appropriating funds to be disseminated with non-profit agencies in Surfside.
“What occurred at the Champlain Towers site was disastrous,” said David Surface, CEO. “Our sympathies go out to everyone affected, and we are simply grateful to be able to assist in this capacity.”
Among its missions, CAF intends to provide safety, dignity, comfort and assistance to communities and their members both directly and through service organizations which share our purpose. To donate, please visit the CAF website at WeAreCAF.org.
About Vesta Property Services
Vesta Property Services, Inc. provides financing, management and ancillary services to developers of planned-unit communities and resident associations in connection with clubhouses, golf courses and other amenities and infrastructure, and commercial real estate management. The company is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida with offices strategically located throughout the state. They have more than 1,400 associates providing a wide spectrum of services to more than 300,000 residents, tenants, and unit owners. To learn more about the company’s community management solutions, visit www.vestapropertyservices.com.
About Community Assistance Foundation
Community Assistance Foundation (CAF), 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization, was founded in 2009 by Florida based Property Management company Vesta Property Services. CAF was organized exclusively for charitable, religious, educational, and scientific purposes, including, for such purposes, the making of distributions to organizations that qualify as exempt organizations under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code, or the corresponding section of any future federal tax code.
Kevin Johnston
“What occurred at the Champlain Towers site was disastrous,” said David Surface, CEO. “Our sympathies go out to everyone affected, and we are simply grateful to be able to assist in this capacity.”
Among its missions, CAF intends to provide safety, dignity, comfort and assistance to communities and their members both directly and through service organizations which share our purpose. To donate, please visit the CAF website at WeAreCAF.org.
About Vesta Property Services
Vesta Property Services, Inc. provides financing, management and ancillary services to developers of planned-unit communities and resident associations in connection with clubhouses, golf courses and other amenities and infrastructure, and commercial real estate management. The company is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida with offices strategically located throughout the state. They have more than 1,400 associates providing a wide spectrum of services to more than 300,000 residents, tenants, and unit owners. To learn more about the company’s community management solutions, visit www.vestapropertyservices.com.
About Community Assistance Foundation
Community Assistance Foundation (CAF), 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization, was founded in 2009 by Florida based Property Management company Vesta Property Services. CAF was organized exclusively for charitable, religious, educational, and scientific purposes, including, for such purposes, the making of distributions to organizations that qualify as exempt organizations under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code, or the corresponding section of any future federal tax code.
Kevin Johnston
Vesta Property Services
+1 9043551831
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn