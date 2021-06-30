New “Growing Social Now Podcast” with Barbara Rozgonyi Features Digital Thought Leaders
Produced for aspiring and recognized digital thought leaders, the new marketing podcast focuses on how social media contributes to building business.
Growing Social Now is my way to give back and connect listeners not only with trends, but with new people and companies. It’s exciting to finally push the launch button!”CHARLOTTE, NC, USA, June 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new podcast, “Growing Social Now with Barbara Rozgonyi,” debuts on June 30, Social Media Day. Produced for both aspiring and recognized digital thought leaders, the show focuses on how social media contributes to creating and sustaining business. According to the Infinite Dial Report, in 2020 75% of Americans were familiar with podcasting and 55% listen to podcasts. Visit https://www.barbararozgonyi.com for more information.
“Growing Social Now” podcast show host Barbara Rozgonyi says, “I’ve always wanted to produce a podcast that entertains, enlightens and informs the people who create content to drive marketing. With short attention spans, constant platform updates – often with no notice, and a world full of change, clearly communicating with clients and customers is a demanding and challenging job.”
“’Growing Social Now’ started out as a way for me to reconnect with friends in high places. My digital network goes back to 1998 when I managed the launch of the first Fortune 50 intranet. I got excited about everything that communicating online could mean before there was an industry name for it.”
Fifteen years ago, Rozgonyi began publishing wiredPRworks.com, ranked as a top 50 marketing and PR blog. In 2008, she co-founded Social Media Club Chicago, which grew to a community of over 5,000. “Growing Social Now is my way to give back and connect listeners not only with trends, but with new people and companies. It’s exciting to finally push the launch button!”
A Podfest Global speaker, Barbara is a frequent podcast guest. At 16, she began her broadcast career as a news radio show host. Today she works with people and companies to air their stories live and online around the world.
Growing Social Now Launches with Guest Interviews
Growing Social Now Launch Podcast Guests
Jim Drury, Co-Owner and Studio Manager, Drury Design
Marty Fahncke, CEO, Adventurist Marketing
Amy Hesser, CEO, Hesser Communications Group
Daliah Saper, CEO, Saper Law
Stel Valavanis, CEO and Founder onShore Security
Dr. Pauline Wallin, Psychologist and Co-Founder of The Practice Institute
Jeannie Walters, CEO and Founder of Experience Investigators
Jeff Willinger, Managing Director of the Americas for Xillio, Inc.
Episodes cover How to Takeover Pinterest and Houzz; Optimizing PR with Social Media; Social Law for Creatives; Cybersecurity and Social Media; How to Stop Posting Procrastination; The Social Side of Customer Experience; Where to Invest Your Time and Interest on Social Media; and Inside Corporate Communications and Social Media.
Future plans call for seasons of series focusing on essential elements. Listen to “Growing Social Now” wherever podcasts are aired.
About Barbara Rozgonyi CEO, CoryWest Media
Barbara Rozgonyi is an audacious storyteller, courageous coach, and empowering consultant/trainer who loves to inspire people and companies to fly as fast - and as fearlessly - as they can. The founder of CoryWest Media and Social Media Club Chicago, Barbara is an influential digital strategist, an award-winning blogger, international speaker, and an author in two best-selling “Success Secrets of the Superstars” series books, published by Entrepreneur Press. In 2006 Barbara launched http://wiredPRworks.com, a top 50 marketing/PR blog. An established thought leader on the future of business trends, Barbara is a professional member of the National Speakers Association, National Speakers Association Carolinas' VP of Marketing, a Certified Virtual Speaker, and the host of “Growing Social Now.” To interview Barbara about trends in digital marketing, social media, virtual events, PR, or podcasting, email hello @barbararozgonyi.com.
