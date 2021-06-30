HYPERFUELS NOW NATIONWIDE DISTRIBUTOR OF PURFUELS, NEW MARINE GRADE, NON-ETHANOL GAS
Ethanol-free gas emerges as PurFuels, a multi-use gasoline benefitting consumers and marine industry
Houston-based performance fuels distributor Hyperfuels announces its newest product to market, PurFuels, commonly referred to as Isobutanol, to the US market. PurFuels is made with Isobutanol, replacing ethanol in the fuel, has the following advantages:
• Low vapor pressure eliminates “vapor-lock” and hard start conditions
• Isobutanol has more energy or btu’s than ethanol so power is noticeably increased
• Marine Gas can be used as a storage fuel as it is not prone to breakdown over time
• Marine Gas does not mix with water and is not “hygroscopic” like ethanol (means it does not attract moisture into the fuel)
• Marine gas can be purchased in regular, midgrade and premium octane.
• Marine Gas is available in gallons, pails, drums, totes and bulk.
Ideal markets to utilize this EPA Reformulated Gasoline (RG) fuel source includes:
• water rescue
• fire & crash rescue
• marinas: consumer boaters/jet ski users
• consumer small engines user
• winter equipment (snowmobiles)
Success with past municipal clients such as the East-coast based Montgomery County Crash Rescue municipality in Rockville, Maryland, who was having issues with their boats not starting in the winter due to gas freezing in tanks, identified a critical market: municipalities. Hyperfuels has secured government contracting eligibility, with help from the University of Houston Procurement Technical Assistance Center, to pursue additional municipality contracts.
Per Marine Retailers Association of the Americas, consumers also reap the benefits of PurFuels. As boat owners, marinas head into summer boating season they need to know that studies conclude that ethanol negatively impacts fuel filters, carburetors and more. In addition, ethanol is hygroscopic, which means it attracts water. When water from condensation forms in a boat’s fuel tank the ethanol attracts and absorbs the condensation, causing engine power issues from water contamination and fuel phase separation.
The timeliness of Hyperfuels introduction of PurFuels with Isobutanol comes as the marine industry focuses on addressing the congressionally-mandated Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) requiring 36 billion gallons of renewable fuel to be blended into the gasoline supply by 2022.
Hyperfuels Marine Gas can be purchased:
• Amazon
• order online at www.hyperfuels.com, pickup at Hyperfuels in Houston, TX
• call 281-447-7200 to arrange delivery within United States
• wholesale bulk product (6,000-30,000 gallons) via tank wagons, trailers and railcars, to fit a scale of economy that helps small-medium sized businesses.
Additional tools helpful for understanding more about ethanol free gas include:
• www.PureGas.org for a list of where to find ethanol free gas in the United States
• Clean Cities, an initiative of the U.S. Department of Energy designed to reduce petroleum consumption in the transportation sector by advancing the use of alternative fuel vehicles, idle reduction technologies, hybrid electric vehicles, fuel blends, and fuel economy.
• Trade Only Today, daily news for marine trade industry professionals
• National Marine Manufacturers Association-videos, testimonials, research study conclusions and how biofuels are made
About Hyperfuels
Houston, TX based Hyperfuels distributes high performance fuels, lubricants and additives for engines. Since 1998 Hyperfuels has revolutionized the packaged fuel markets by creating a “grab and go” fuel canister with top quality fuels such as Sunoco Racing Fuels, Elf Racing Fuels, Total Energies Lubricants, PurFuels TM, E-Free and SynDiesel. Hyperfuels leads the industry in distribution of ethanol-free fuels (using Isobutanol oxygenate) to marinas, fire and crash rescue operations and small engine users. For more information visit www.hyperfuels.com
