Hunter safety internet-completion courses offered in three counties in July

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is offering free hunter safety internet-completion courses in three counties in July (list follows). Hunter safety courses are designed to help students become safe, responsible and knowledgeable hunters and learn about conservation.

Students who have taken the online course and wish to complete the classroom portion must bring the online-completion report with them.

All firearms, ammunition and materials are provided free of charge. Students should bring a pen or pencil and paper. An adult must accompany children younger than 16 at all times.

Anyone born on or after June 1, 1975, must pass an approved hunter safety course and have a hunting license to hunt alone (unsupervised). The FWC course satisfies hunter-safety training requirements for all other states and Canadian provinces.

The locations and times are:

Bay County July 17 (8 a.m. to 2 p.m. CT) Bay County Shooting Range 10900 Steelfield Road in Panama City Beach

Escambia County July 21 (6 to 10 p.m. CT) & July 31 (7 to 10 a.m. CT) Molino Community Center 6450 Highway 95A in Molino

July 28 (6 to 10 p.m. CT) & July 31 (7 to 10 a.m. CT) Langley Bell 4-H Center 3730 Stefani Road in Cantonment

Santa Rosa County July 7 (6 to 10 p.m. CT) & July 31 (7 to 10 a.m. CT) Santa Rosa County Extension Services 6263 Dogwood Drive in Milton

July 14 (6 to 10 p.m. CT) & July 31 (7 to 10 a.m. CT) Jay Community Center 5259 Booker Lane in Jay

Those interested in attending a course can register online and obtain information about future hunter safety classes at MyFWC.com/HunterSafety or by calling the FWC’s regional office in Panama City at 850-265-3676.