Downing’s Landing to Close July 22 for Continued Improvements

CONTACT: Garret Graaskamp: (603) 271-1748 Jay Martin: (603) 271-3211 June 29, 2021

Concord, NH – To better serve the residents and visitors of New Hampshire, the Downing’s Landing public boat access facility in Alton, NH, will be closed to all public access starting on Thursday, July 22. During the closure, significant improvements will be made by the Department to the parking lot, shorebank protection, and stormwater management structures. This season’s closure is expected to last until late October and will curtail all access to the lake associated with the facility.

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department purchased the former private marina at the southern tip of Alton Bay in November of 2012, creating the first public boat access facility on Lake Winnipesaukee. From July 22, and until further notice, the entire facility will be closed to the public to ensure a safe and effective work site. The ramp will be closed and there will be no opportunity to launch or retrieve motorized boats, sailboats, canoes, kayaks, or other self-propelled watercraft during this time period. The parking area for the ramp will be closed to the public as well, and there will be no fishing from the shore.

Please check project status updates by visiting the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s Statewide Public Boat Access Program’s webpage at www.fishnh.com/access/index.html.

NH Fish and Game’s Statewide Public Boat Access Program is funded through boat registration fees, which are combined as match dollars with federal Wildlife and Sport Fish Restoration funds to facilitate boat access opportunities in the state. Fish and Game’s Facilities Construction and Lands Division acquires land for public water access sites, refurbishes existing sites, and builds new public boat access areas.

Downing's Landing to Close July 22 for Continued Improvements

