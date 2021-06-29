Governor Hogan Announces $13.5 Million in Maryland Waterway Improvement Fund Awards

June 29, 2021

Funding for 60 Boating Access, Navigation, and Safety Projects in 19 Counties

The Town of Ocean City Fire Department is among the recipients of Waterway Improvement Fund dollars in Fiscal Year 2022, receiving funds for a fire and rescue vessel engine replacement. Photo by Steve Kwak.

Governor Larry Hogan today announced $13.5 million in Waterway Improvement Fund grants for Fiscal Year 2022 to enhance and improve public boating access, facilities, and navigation throughout the state.

“Boating is not just an important part of our history and our culture, it is also an important part of Maryland’s economy,” said Governor Hogan. “The announcement of these new grants is yet another shining example that Maryland is open for business, open for summer, and open for boating.”

The funding will go toward 60 projects in 19 counties, including grants for statewide projects and emergency water rescue needs. Projects include new public boating access, amenities, and facilities; dredging of navigable waterways; emergency vessels and equipment for local first responders; and other important infrastructure and initiatives.

“We are pleased to demonstrate Maryland’s commitment to keeping our waters safe and accessible through these grant awards,” Maryland Secretary of Natural Resources Jeannie Haddaway-Riccio said. “The Waterway Improvement Fund is an essential program that benefits all waterway users.”

To streamline the grant application and management process, DNR has created the Grants Gateway to provide a single entry point for grantees and assure access to funding for innovative, local projects. The gateway also provides DNR with an integrated grant-management system to monitor sources, manage data, and ensure grants are consistent with the department’s strategic priorities.

The Waterway Improvement Fund was created in 1966 to support the development, enjoyment, and use of Maryland’s waters for the benefit of the general boating and cruising public. It is primarily derived from a five-percent vessel excise tax on boat purchases and titling.

Projects to be funded in Fiscal Year 2022:

Allegany County

Rocky Gap State Park Boating access improvement and bulkhead replacement $250,000

Town of Westernport Boat launch improvements $121,000

Anne Arundel County

Annapolis Fire Department Equipment purchase for fire boats $1,100

City of Annapolis Adaptive boating center $250,000

City of Annapolis Engineering of new docks at Burtis Basin $51,000

City of Annapolis Floating dock installation at multiple street ends $250,000

Green Heron Point, Arnold Dividing creek maintenance dredging $147,000

Grays Creek and Hunters Harbor, Lake Shore Maintenance dredging $222,000

Water Oak Point Road, Pasadena Rock Creek dredged material placement site rehabilitation and stockpiling $375,000

Sandy Point State Park Boat ramp and marina parking area improvements $250,000

Boone Trail, Severna Park Yantz Creek and Saltworks Creek dredging $110,000

Baltimore County

Baltimore County Fire Department, Cockeysville New fire and rescue vessel $15,000

Bowleys Quarters Volunteer Fire Department, Middle River New fire and rescue vessel $50,000

Gunpowder Falls State Park Dundee Creek Marina pier and utility upgrades $200,000

Baltimore City

Living Classrooms Foundation Marina Improvements/replacement $350,000

Calvert County

Calvert Marine Museum, Solomons Boat basin pier and bulkhead replacement $200,000

Town of Chesapeake Beach Chesapeake Beach dredge material placement site $250,000

St. Leonard Volunteer Fire Department New fire and rescue vessel $25,000

Caroline County

Choptank Marina, Preston Auxiliary parking lot expansion and permanent surfacing $150,000

Choptank Marina, Preston Engineering for redesign of fuel tank and seawall $55,000

Tuckahoe State Park Boat ramp replacement $150,000

Dorchester County

City of Cambridge Municipal Marina Marina improvements $250,000

Crocheron Wharf Repairs and improvements $250,000

Smithville Boat Ramp Ramp repairs and improvements $250,000

Frederick County

Cunningham Falls State Park Boating ADA improvement $150,000

Garrett County

Deep Creek Lake State Park Boat dock replacement and boat area repairs $200,000

Harford County

City of Havre de Grace Water Street boat ramp parking lot $133,500

City of Havre de Grace Engineering for City of Havre de Grace marina dredging $150,000

Kent County

Rock Hall Volunteer Fire Department Fire and rescue vessel $50,000

Prince George’s County

Prince George’s County Fire Department Water safety rescue equipment $24,000

Queen Anne’s County

Centreville Landing Parking lot and bulkhead enhancements $250,000

Chesapeake Heritage and Visitor Center, Chester Boat ramp and pier $250,000

Southeast Creek Landing, Church Hill Dredging $100,000

Crumpton Landing Boat ramp and bulkhead replacement $250,000

Somerset County

City of Crisfield Crisfield Depot piers and walkways $90,000

Dames Quarter Boat ramp bulkhead and pier improvements $150,000

Janes Island State Park Boat ramp and transient slip repairs 100,000

Smith Island Tylerton county dock and harbor improvements $75,000

Somers Cove Marina, Crisfield Bulkhead replacement and marina site improvements $2 million

Somers Cove Marina General maintenance $100,000

St. Peters Creek Marina Bulkhead and finger pier replacement $50,000

St. Mary’s County

Bushwood Wharf Pier repair $125,000

Ridge Volunteer Fire Department Purchase fire and rescue vessel $50,000

Snow Hill Park Boat ramp $500,000

St. Patricks Creek Federal Navigation Channel Maintenance dredging $800,000

Talbot County

Easton Point Boat ramp parking lot improvements $50,000

Town of St. Michaels Harbor Road boat slip improvements and water connections $30,000

Washington County

Greenbrier State Park Boat dock improvements $200,000

Town of Hancock Boat ramp improvements $250,000

Williamsport Volunteer Fire & EMS New fire and rescue vessel $17,500

Wicomico County Cedar Hill Marina Bulkhead restoration $250,000

Worcester County

Town of Ocean City Fire Department Fire and rescue vessel engine replacement $50,000

Town of Ocean City Channel #10 maintenance dredging $248,500

Natural Resources Police Area 1 Marine Facility, Ocean City Maintenance dredging $50,000

Pocomoke River State Park Milburn Landing boat ramp repairs $100,000

South Point Public Boat Ramp, West Ocean City Bulkhead replacement and improvements $250,000

Statewide

Emergency dredging and navigation needs $1,313,400 ($100,000 General Fund)

State cost share for Federal Clean Vessel Act funding for the operation/maintenance of marina sewage pumpouts $146,000

State cost share for federal Sport Fish Restoration Boating Access (BA) and Boating Infrastructure Grant (BIG) projects $250,000

Federal cost share for U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service boating programs $2.5 million