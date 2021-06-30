Abyde Joins IRIS Solutions to Expand HIPAA Compliance Among Customers

Abyde offers a stress-free HIPAA Compliance Software

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Abyde has announced a new partnership with IRIS Solutions, a leading provider of technology services for dental and medical organizations.

This partnership will provide IRIS Solutions customers with the tools necessary to easily implement a complete HIPAA compliance program, fulfilling essential, government-mandated HIPAA compliance requirements while saving providers time and resources spent on HIPAA. Abyde’s collaboration with IRIS Solutions showcases their mission to revolutionize HIPAA compliance by providing a simple, user-friendly solution that fits squarely with medical providers' day-to-day operations.

“We know that HIPAA compliance is a common gap among providers, and we’re excited to help IRIS Solutions customers alleviate the stressors of trying to comply with complex HIPAA requirements,” said Matt DiBlasi, President of Abyde. “HIPAA compliance is essential for a practice’s success, especially now, and we are honored to be a part of IRIS Solutions offerings.”

Abyde’s software solution is the easiest way for any sized dental and medical practice to implement and sustain comprehensive HIPAA compliance programs. The revolutionary approach to HIPAA compliance guides providers through mandatory HIPAA requirements such as the Security Risk Analysis, HIPAA training for doctors and staff, managing Business Associate Agreements, customized policies and more.

“IRIS Solutions continues to focus on helping our providers protect and streamline their systems with the best solutions possible, and the Abyde program fits perfectly into that goal,” said Reggie Stevens, IRIS Solutions CEO, “We are thrilled to partner with an organization and solution that will provide instant value to our customers.”

About Abyde

Abyde (Tampa, FL) is a technology company dedicated to revolutionizing HIPAA compliance for medical professionals. Launched in January 2017, Abyde was formed with the idea that there could exist an easier, more cost-effective way for healthcare providers to comply with government-mandated HIPAA regulations. For more information on Abyde visit abyde.com.

About IRIS Solutions

IRIS Solutions (Charlotte, NC) is the leading provider of technology and cloud services for dental and medical practices throughout the southeast U.S. For over 23 years, IRIS has acted as a thought leader in dental and medical IT support. For more information on IRIS Solutions visit irissol.com.