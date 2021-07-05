Regen Suppliers Announces Introductory 2 for 1 Pricing on New PRP System

(888) 568-6909 ReBella PRP kits come in 30ml or 60ml ReBella PRP provides 5-10x increased platelet concentration! Amazing separation of the buffy coat

Regen Suppliers announced introductory special pricing for its new ReBella PRP system, with all PRP kits being offered at 2 for 1 pricing while supplies last.

Most PRP kits on the market are so expensive per kit that providers are unable to make their procedure pricing affordable. Nowhere will providers find such quality PRP kits at this price point!” — CEO David Greene, MD, MBA

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Regen Suppliers announced introductory special pricing for its new ReBella PRP system, which comes in both 30ml and 60ml kits. All ReBella PRP kits are being offered at 2 for 1 pricing while supplies last, with the system offering either a single spin or double spin option.

Platelet rich plasma therapy is a treatment that continues to increase in popularity nationwide for both musculoskeletal and aesthetic procedures. It is able to concentrate a patient's platelets and growth factors from their own blood, and then be used to facilitate a great result in the area being treated. This may include relieving joint pain and helping healing for sports injuries, tendonitis or issues such as plantar fasciitis.

In the world of aesthetics, it can help significantly with facial rejuvenation, hair restoration and also sexual health procedures. The procedures utilize a patient's own blood and have been shown to be very safe.

ReBella PRP is a new affordable PRP kit system from Regen Suppliers that is now available, and offers clinical grade PRP with platelet concentrations between 5x and 10x baseline. This makes it a top tier system, and it is available in both 30ml and 60ml kits.

According to CEO David Greene, MD, MBA, "There are quite a few systems on the market that may offer clinical grade PRP, but they are so expensive per kit that providers are unable to make their procedure pricing affordable for most patients. So we made sure that ReBella PRP system fixed that problem too. Our kits are less than half what competitors charge!"

In addition to all of the ReBella PRP kits now being 2 for 1, the ReBella PRP centrifuge also has an offer as well. As a top PRP kit supplier, it's critical to have a centrifuge that effectively concentrates the healing elements. The ReBella PRP centrifuge is now only $1995 and includes the ability to spin at 4000 RPM's. In addition, the centrifuge is also able to spin kits from competitors as well such as Dr. PRP and Emcyte.

Currently, at 2 for 1 pricing, providers can order 30ml kits for only $99 (includes 2 kits) and the 60ml kits for only $129 (includes 2 kits). Added Dr. Greene, "Nowhere will providers find such quality PRP kits at this price point!"

Interested providers should either visit the website at https://rebellabiologic.com or simply call (888) 568-6909. The offer is good while supplies last.