New book explains surprisingly foreseeable stock market bubble.

Well Timed New Book Release

Spinning Penny Media announces the release of David Rasmussen’s debut book, “The Ecstatic Stock Market, A Discerning Look Amid an Amazing Time.”

The stock market captures a snapshot of our economic history, and transmits an ecstatic message with far-reaching impact.” — David Rasmussen

WINTER GARDEN, FLORIDA, USA, June 29, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- After more than three decades of studying the market and its reflexive cycles of boom and bust, inflation and deflation, innovation and decay, Mr. Rasmussen has given us a monumental work with profound implications for every human alive in this amazing time.Much like Stephen Hawking gave us a seminal work about how to view time with his “Brief History or Time,” so too David Rasmussen has provided a road map of how to view the market in a manner that will be eye-opening, understandable and game changing to a generation of readers.During this uncertain time, we need some fresh perspective on how to best navigate our changing careers, and our investment portfolios. “ The Ecstatic Stock Market ,” draws from history, science, economics, poetry and provides a new approach towards the field with practical applications. It answers the questions about how the bubble formed, why it’s important, when it will be complete and what happens next.