Victoria Chiamaka Udeh: How a Nigerian mannequin used the Miss Africa Russia catwalk to protest police brutality

The Nigerian student and model was intent on using the Miss Africa Russia platform to make a statement about the anti-police brutality demonstrations that rocked her country last October, and which culminated in security forces firing on unarmed protesters at the Lekki toll gate.

“I felt like ‘right now I don’t care about what the judges think about what I’m doing.’ What mattered to me was using the platform that Miss Africa Russia had given me to pass a message,” Udeh, 23, told CNN from Stavropol, southwest Russia, where she is studying medicine.

In a video from the June 13 event that went viral on social media, Udeh is seen on stage dressed in Nigeria’s green and white colors and holding the red-splashed flag. She said the banner symbolized the blood of young protesters who lost their lives last year.

“I went into the competition to win … I wanted to win. But getting to Moscow … winning didn’t matter to me anymore. I just wanted to portray and create awareness on what happened…

