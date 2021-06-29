Myanmar’s junta overthrew the federal government they represented. What occurs subsequent for the diplomats in limbo?
Upstairs, charismatic ambassador Kyaw Moe Tun is leading what is effectively an underground diplomatic corps, part of an attempt to wrestle back control of the country. His conference room is decorated with portraits of a long line of his military-aligned predecessors, reminders of what he’s up against.
Staffers at Myanmar’s dozens of diplomatic posts around the world have been faced with a predicament since the coup.
At least 21 staffers across multiple regions — including Kyaw Moe Tun — have decided they won’t cooperate with the military-controlled foreign ministry. Instead, they are quietly using their connections and relative safety abroad to counter messaging from Myanmar’s military.
To many of their former colleagues, they are defectors — people who have turned their backs on duty and the chain of command. Several diplomats who spoke to CNN insisted they are actually loyalists to the democratic government that was overthrown in February.
The issue is getting other countries…