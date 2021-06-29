Magic Valley Region rainbow trout stocking schedule for July 2021

Hatchery personnel from Fish and Game’s Magic Valley Region will be stocking approximately 32,100 10-12” catchable-sized rainbow trout in July. All stocking dates and numbers of fish are approximate and may change without notice due to water or weather conditions.

For maps of these fishing locations and other angling destinations in Idaho please visit the Idaho Fish Planner.

Body of Water Week to be Stocked Number to be Stocked Penny Lake June 28-July 2 400 Baker Creek June 28-July 2 250 Gavers Lagoon June 28-July 2 1425 Little Wood River June 28-July 2 225 Lake Cleveland July 5-9 5000 Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #1 July 5-9 225 Hagerman WMA Riley Creek Pond July 5-9 225 Little Trinity Lake July 5-9 700 Big Trinity Lake July 5-9 2000 Big Smokey Creek July 5-9 1500 South Fork Boise River July 5-9 475 Little Smokey Creek July 5-9 950 Featherville Dredge Pond July 5-9 1000 Big Wood River July 5-9 1190 Lower Lake Creek Lake July 5-9 350 Little Wood River July 5-9 200 North Fork Big Wood River July 5-9 250 Trail Creek July 5-9 350 Warm Springs Creek July 5-9 700 Crystal Springs Lake July 5-9 600 Freedom Park Pond July 12-16 500 Filer Kids Pond & Filer Pond July 12-16 450 South Fork Boise River July 12-16 1900 South Fork Boise River July 12-16 950 South Fork Boise River July 12-16 950 Trapper Creek July 12-16 700 Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #1 July 12-16 225 Hagerman WMA Riley Creek Pond July 12-16 225 Baker Creek July 12-16 225 Rock Creek July 19-23 1325 Hagerman WMA Riley Creek Pond July 19-23 225 Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #1 July 19-23 225 Little Wood River July 19-23 650 Big Wood River July 19-23 1185 Lower Lake Creek Lake July 19-23 350 Little Wood River July 19-23 225 North Fork Big Wood River July 19-23 225 Penny Lake July 19-23 400 Trail Creek July 19-23 350 Warm Springs Creek July 19-23 700 Castle Rocks State Park Fishing Pond July 19-23 500 Little Wood River July 26-30 200 Hagerman WMA Riley Creek Pond July 26-30 225 Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #1 July 26-30 225 Freedom Park Pond July 26-30 500 Filer Kids Pond & Filer Pond July 26-30 450

Idaho Fish and Game hatchery staff stock rainbow trout for Idaho anglers.

Many of the waters highlighted below are easy to access, family-friendly fishing destinations. All you need to get started is a fishing license and some basic tackle. Annual adult fishing licenses cost around $30, junior licenses (ages 14-17) cost $16, and youth under 14 fish for free. Click here to buy a license.

Fishing for stocked rainbow trout, particularly in community ponds, is a great way to introduce new anglers to the sport by using simple (and relatively thrifty) set-ups like worm/marshmallow combinations or commercial baits like Power Bait or Crave, either near the bottom or below a bobber. The Learn to Fish webpage offers diagrams for basic bait rigs.

Most Idaho waters are open to fishing year-round, but some may have slightly different rules. Be sure to pick up a 2019-21 Idaho Fishing Seasons and Rules Booklet, which outlines season dates, special regulations and bag limits at any Idaho Fish and Game offices or most sporting goods stores statewide.

Need a little help reading Idaho's fishing regulations? Click here to view a short video on how to use the fishing season and rules book.