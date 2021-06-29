Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Magic Valley Region rainbow trout stocking schedule for July 2021

Hatchery personnel from Fish and Game’s Magic Valley Region will be stocking approximately 32,100 10-12” catchable-sized rainbow trout in July. All stocking dates and numbers of fish are approximate and may change without notice due to water or weather conditions.

For maps of these fishing locations and other angling destinations in Idaho please visit the Idaho Fish Planner.

 

Body of Water

Week to be Stocked

Number to be Stocked

Penny Lake

June 28-July 2

  400

Baker Creek

June 28-July 2

  250

Gavers Lagoon

June 28-July 2

1425

Little Wood River

June 28-July 2

  225

Lake Cleveland

July 5-9

5000

Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #1

July 5-9

  225

Hagerman WMA Riley Creek Pond

July 5-9

  225

Little Trinity Lake

July 5-9

  700

Big Trinity Lake

July 5-9

2000

Big Smokey Creek

July 5-9

1500

South Fork Boise River

July 5-9

  475

Little Smokey Creek

July 5-9

  950

Featherville Dredge Pond

July 5-9

1000

Big Wood River

July 5-9

1190

Lower Lake Creek Lake

July 5-9

  350

Little Wood River

July 5-9

  200

North Fork Big Wood River

July 5-9

  250

Trail Creek

July 5-9

  350

Warm Springs Creek

July 5-9

  700

Crystal Springs Lake

July 5-9

  600

Freedom Park Pond

July 12-16

  500

Filer Kids Pond & Filer Pond

July 12-16

  450

South Fork Boise River

July 12-16

1900

South Fork Boise River

July 12-16

  950

South Fork Boise River

July 12-16

  950

Trapper Creek

July 12-16

  700

Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #1

July 12-16

  225

Hagerman WMA Riley Creek Pond

July 12-16

  225

Baker Creek

July 12-16

  225

Rock Creek

July 19-23

1325

Hagerman WMA Riley Creek Pond

July 19-23

  225

Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #1

July 19-23

  225

Little Wood River

July 19-23

  650

Big Wood River

July 19-23

1185

Lower Lake Creek Lake

July 19-23

  350

Little Wood River

July 19-23

  225

North Fork Big Wood River

July 19-23

  225

Penny Lake

July 19-23

  400

Trail Creek

July 19-23

  350

Warm Springs Creek

July 19-23

  700

Castle Rocks State Park Fishing Pond

July 19-23

  500

Little Wood River

July 26-30

  200

Hagerman WMA Riley Creek Pond

July 26-30

  225

Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #1

July 26-30

  225

Freedom Park Pond

July 26-30

  500

Filer Kids Pond & Filer Pond

July 26-30

  450

Idaho Fish and Game hatchery staff stock rainbow trout for Idaho anglers. 

Many of the waters highlighted below are easy to access, family-friendly fishing destinations. All you need to get started is a fishing license and some basic tackle. Annual adult fishing licenses cost around $30, junior licenses (ages 14-17) cost $16, and youth under 14 fish for free. Click here to buy a license.

Fishing for stocked rainbow trout, particularly in community ponds, is a great way to introduce new anglers to the sport by using simple (and relatively thrifty) set-ups like worm/marshmallow combinations or commercial baits like Power Bait or Crave, either near the bottom or below a bobber. The Learn to Fish webpage offers diagrams for basic bait rigs.

Most Idaho waters are open to fishing year-round, but some may have slightly different rules. Be sure to pick up a 2019-21 Idaho Fishing Seasons and Rules Booklet, which outlines season dates, special regulations and bag limits at any Idaho Fish and Game offices or most sporting goods stores statewide.

Need a little help reading Idaho's fishing regulations? Click here to view a short video on how to use the fishing season and rules book.

