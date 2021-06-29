Magic Valley Region rainbow trout stocking schedule for July 2021
Hatchery personnel from Fish and Game’s Magic Valley Region will be stocking approximately 32,100 10-12” catchable-sized rainbow trout in July. All stocking dates and numbers of fish are approximate and may change without notice due to water or weather conditions.
For maps of these fishing locations and other angling destinations in Idaho please visit the Idaho Fish Planner.
|
Body of Water
|
Week to be Stocked
|
Number to be Stocked
|
Penny Lake
|
June 28-July 2
|
400
|
Baker Creek
|
June 28-July 2
|
250
|
Gavers Lagoon
|
June 28-July 2
|
1425
|
Little Wood River
|
June 28-July 2
|
225
|
Lake Cleveland
|
July 5-9
|
5000
|
Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #1
|
July 5-9
|
225
|
Hagerman WMA Riley Creek Pond
|
July 5-9
|
225
|
Little Trinity Lake
|
July 5-9
|
700
|
Big Trinity Lake
|
July 5-9
|
2000
|
Big Smokey Creek
|
July 5-9
|
1500
|
South Fork Boise River
|
July 5-9
|
475
|
Little Smokey Creek
|
July 5-9
|
950
|
Featherville Dredge Pond
|
July 5-9
|
1000
|
Big Wood River
|
July 5-9
|
1190
|
Lower Lake Creek Lake
|
July 5-9
|
350
|
Little Wood River
|
July 5-9
|
200
|
North Fork Big Wood River
|
July 5-9
|
250
|
Trail Creek
|
July 5-9
|
350
|
Warm Springs Creek
|
July 5-9
|
700
|
Crystal Springs Lake
|
July 5-9
|
600
|
Freedom Park Pond
|
July 12-16
|
500
|
Filer Kids Pond & Filer Pond
|
July 12-16
|
450
|
South Fork Boise River
|
July 12-16
|
1900
|
South Fork Boise River
|
July 12-16
|
950
|
South Fork Boise River
|
July 12-16
|
950
|
Trapper Creek
|
July 12-16
|
700
|
Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #1
|
July 12-16
|
225
|
Hagerman WMA Riley Creek Pond
|
July 12-16
|
225
|
Baker Creek
|
July 12-16
|
225
|
Rock Creek
|
July 19-23
|
1325
|
Hagerman WMA Riley Creek Pond
|
July 19-23
|
225
|
Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #1
|
July 19-23
|
225
|
Little Wood River
|
July 19-23
|
650
|
Big Wood River
|
July 19-23
|
1185
|
Lower Lake Creek Lake
|
July 19-23
|
350
|
Little Wood River
|
July 19-23
|
225
|
North Fork Big Wood River
|
July 19-23
|
225
|
Penny Lake
|
July 19-23
|
400
|
Trail Creek
|
July 19-23
|
350
|
Warm Springs Creek
|
July 19-23
|
700
|
Castle Rocks State Park Fishing Pond
|
July 19-23
|
500
|
Little Wood River
|
July 26-30
|
200
|
Hagerman WMA Riley Creek Pond
|
July 26-30
|
225
|
Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #1
|
July 26-30
|
225
|
Freedom Park Pond
|
July 26-30
|
500
|
Filer Kids Pond & Filer Pond
|
July 26-30
|
450
Idaho Fish and Game hatchery staff stock rainbow trout for Idaho anglers.
Many of the waters highlighted below are easy to access, family-friendly fishing destinations. All you need to get started is a fishing license and some basic tackle. Annual adult fishing licenses cost around $30, junior licenses (ages 14-17) cost $16, and youth under 14 fish for free. Click here to buy a license.
Fishing for stocked rainbow trout, particularly in community ponds, is a great way to introduce new anglers to the sport by using simple (and relatively thrifty) set-ups like worm/marshmallow combinations or commercial baits like Power Bait or Crave, either near the bottom or below a bobber. The Learn to Fish webpage offers diagrams for basic bait rigs.
Most Idaho waters are open to fishing year-round, but some may have slightly different rules. Be sure to pick up a 2019-21 Idaho Fishing Seasons and Rules Booklet, which outlines season dates, special regulations and bag limits at any Idaho Fish and Game offices or most sporting goods stores statewide.
Need a little help reading Idaho's fishing regulations? Click here to view a short video on how to use the fishing season and rules book.