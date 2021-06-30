QUANTUM FARMA APPOINTS RENUKA SOLEY AS SENIOR SCIENTIFIC STRATEGY ADVISOR

Quantum Farma Logo

With 31 years of experience working in the Pharmaceutical Industry, Renuka Joins Quantum Farma as the company broadens its operations in Latin America.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quantum Farma, a global healthcare company that serves a broad cross-section of patients and consumers by delivering high grade cannabinoid containing products and services in the Latin American market, appoints Renuka Soley as Senior Scientific Strategy Advisor.

Renuka will contribute to the growth and development of Quantum Farma and Medropharm´s collective efforts to deliver high grade cannabinoids to patients in Latin America and other regions.

“I am delighted to welcome Renuka to Quantum Farma at a pivotal time for our company ” stated Quantum Farma CEO Karan S. Madan. “Renuka brings decades of operational and strategic experience in the biopharmaceutical industry to our team. Quantum Farma and strategic partner Medropharm will greatly benefit from her guidance and knowledge “.

Renuka has worked in the Pharma industry for 31 years gaining experience across Gastroenterology, Respiratory, Dermatology, Ophthalmology, Rheumatology and Neurology with big Pharma companies Janssen, AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Novartis and Biogen.

"Renuka Soley will contribute her experience very well to our medical team and will be a valuable support for research and development projects in the field of cannabis and other phytoactive substances. We are delighted to welcome her to our Swiss team." said Medropharm`s CEO Dr. Claudia Zieres-Nauth.

In Renuka’s last role, she worked from January 2012 for GW Pharmaceuticals as the Scientific & Partner Liaison Lead. As the first commercial sales employee at GWP Renuka worked on the Sativex sales strategy, scientific/pipeline development and the initial development phase of Epidiolex. Renuka was responsible for global launches with marketing partner companies and GWP markets, reimbursement work, product education to government health departments and health care professionals and life cycle management.

Renuka is a member of the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry and works within their guidelines.

“I am delighted to join the Quantum Farma and Medropharm team. I look forward to working together to bring high quality cannabinoids to people around the world.” Said Renuka Soley.

-----------------------------------------

About Quantum Farma

Quantum Farma is a global healthcare company that provides high grade cannabinoids containing products and services to patients in Latin America and other regions.

Engaged in the entire seed-to-patient spectrum, we serve a broad cross-section of patients and consumers by delivering premium quality products and services where it is needed most.

We are the distribution agents for world leader in pharmaceutical grade cannabinoids and cannabinoid-containing products Medropharm GmbH (“Medropharm”) in selected countries in Latin America.

About Medropharm

Medropharm GmbH specialises in the extraction, production and marketing of pharmaceutical grade cannabinoids and cannabinoid-containing products that make an active contribution to the preservation of health and quality of life.

All our efforts are devoted to researching the medicinal plant Cannabis sativa and its useful components and to turning them into suitable inputs for the food, cosmetics and pharmaceutical industries.