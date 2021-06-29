Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Election Begins for Wisconsin Cranberry Board

​Release Date: June 29, 2021

Media Contact:  Morgan Cavitt, Public Information Officer, (608) 224-5041, morgan.cavitt@wisconsin.gov

MADISON – Cranberry producers have until August 14, 2021 to vote to elect two members to the Wisconsin Cranberry Board. Candidates were nominated during the previously announced nomination period that ended June 1, 2021. The nominees are:

  • Gabriella Liddane, Tomah
  • Robert N. Detlefsen, Wisconsin Rapids 

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) will mail ballots to eligible cranberry growers the week of July 12, 2021. Growers that have not received a ballot by July 23, 2021 can request one by contacting Debbie Gegare, DATCP Market Orders Program Coordinator, at 608-224-5116 or debbie.gegare@wisconsin.gov. Ballots must be postmarked on or before August 14, 2021. Unsigned ballots will not be counted. Once elected, producers will serve three-year terms beginning September 1, 2021.

About the Wisconsin Cranberry Board

The Wisconsin Cranberry Board is composed of seven producers from across the state. The board is responsible for administering Wisconsin's Cranberry Marketing Order. The board also secures and distributes funding for research, education, and promotion of Wisconsin-grown cranberries.

DATCP administers elections for seven Wisconsin commodity marketing boards. To learn more about the market order boards, visit https://datcp.wi.gov/Pages/About_Us/MarketingBoards.aspx.

