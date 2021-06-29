Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Extremely educated British Black and Asian persons are deprived at work

Despite coming from poorer economic backgrounds on average, the children of Indian, Pakistani, Bangladeshi and Black Caribbean immigrants have higher educational qualifications than the White majority.

But that has not fully translated into labor market success, according to a report by the Institute for Fiscal Studies, an independent research organization that specializes in public policy analysis.

“After leaving education, [second-generation ethnic minorities] are less likely to be employed, and some ethnic groups are less likely to reach managerial/professional occupations, than the White majority,” the IFS said in a statement announcing the report’s findings.

The employment gap remains a problem even when comparing families with similar economic backgrounds, despite educational differences becoming more pronounced.

For example, second-generation Indian, Bangladeshi and Black Caribbean women from working class origins are over 20 percentage points more likely to attain tertiary…

