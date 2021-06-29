Ohio Attorneys: Registration, Fees Due by Sept. 1

Ohio attorneys must register for the 2021-2023 biennium by Sept. 1.

Ohio attorneys must register for the 2021-2023 biennium by Sept. 1.

Ohio attorneys are reminded to register for the 2021-2023 biennium by Sept. 1. Online registration on the Attorney Services Portal opens July 1.

Ohio Supreme Court Office of Attorney Services Director Gina Palmer said all attorneys on active, corporate and emeritus pro bono status, as well as those temporarily admitted as a military spouse attorney, must register with Attorney Services and pay the registration fee by Sept. 1.

The fee is $350, except for emeritus bro bono status attorneys, who pay $75.

Those failing to register and pay the fee on time or within a late registration period will be suspended, Palmer said, noting that the $350 active registration fee has not increased since the 2007-2009 period.

The 45,101 Ohio attorneys required to register can expect to receive a packet of registration materials in early July containing instructions on how to register and a form to verify the accuracy of their contact information, including current residence, office, email address, and service email address.

Attorneys can register online or by U.S. mail. Online registration is strongly encouraged since the payment and registration are processed immediately and a confirmation is sent by email. Mail-in registrations take longer because data must be entered manually by staff.

Fees may be paid online by credit card or e-check, while mail-in registrations must be paid by check or money order.

Another advantage to online registration is that the Interest on Lawyers Trust Accounts (IOLTA) and the Interest on Trust Accounts (IOTA) information will not need to be re-typed. Through the Court’s collaboration with the Ohio Access to Justice Foundation, IOLTA and the IOTA section on the online attorney registration portal has been amended to increase ease of use.

For the convenience and security of attorneys registering online, the full account number will be masked and “pre-populated” on the registration form, so they can be confirmed or updated. Attorneys adding a new Ohio IOLTA-IOTA account must input the entire account number as required by the attorney registration rule.

Due to the limited space on the paper form, up to three accounts are displayed on the form, so attorneys with more than three accounts must attach a separate sheet of paper with the additional account information.

The attorney registration biennium runs from Sept. 1, 2021 to Aug. 31, 2023. Mailed registrations will be deemed timely if postmarked on Sept. 1 or earlier. Online registrations must be completed by 11:59 p.m. EDT Sept. 1 to be deemed timely.

Attorneys who successfully complete the process will receive confirmation by mail. Attorneys who register for active status will receive a bar card, which has been redesigned with the Court’s new logo. Cards may take up two weeks for delivery, so attorneys should register early to ensure timely receipt of their card.

Attorneys have a continuing obligation to keep the Supreme Court apprised of their most current residence, office and email addresses to ensure registration and other materials are timely received. Attorneys may update their own records online or email the changes directly to Attorney Services.