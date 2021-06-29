Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Cracking Chestny ZNAK: Domino Unlocks Russian Crypto Code Capability for Pharmaceutical Manufacturers

Gx-Series optimizes TIJ printing for Chestny ZNAK crypto code compliance

GURNEE, ILLINOIS, US, June 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cracking Chestny ZNAK: Domino Unlocks Russian Crypto Code Capability for Pharmaceutical Manufacturers

Gx-Series optimizes TIJ printing for Chestny ZNAK crypto code compliance

Domino Printing Sciences (Domino) is helping pharmaceutical manufacturers to improve compliance with Russia’s Chestny ZNAK crypto code legislation, through an optimization to its Gx-Series thermal inkjet (TIJ) printers. Gx-series printers allow individual barcode or pixel shaving within 2D codes for high-grade printing of larger size Data Matrix barcodes, including crypto codes.

“Our Gx-Series will enable higher grade printing of crypto codes, at the high speeds expected from a TIJ printer – this will help our customers to maintain production performance, while avoiding the risk of having codes, and therefore products, rejected for sale,” says Bart Vansteenkiste, Global Life Sciences Sector Business Development Manager, Domino.

