Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 565 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 213,003 in the last 365 days.

Ethiopia’s authorities announce ceasefire as Tigrayan troops retake area’s capital

Tigrayan forces on Tuesday had not accepted the truce.

The Ethiopian military has been in control of much of Tigray since last November, when it launched a major assault on the region with the support of Eritrean soldiers and local ethnic militias in an effort to remove the region’s ruling party, the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), from power. The armed wing of the TPLF, known as the Tigray Defense Forces, had steadily been gearing up for the offensive and in recent days kicked off a coordinated push to recapture Mekelle.

The Tigrayan counterattack was a big blow for Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who had declared victory in late November last year when Ethiopia’s military overran the city of a half-million people.

Since then, the ongoing conflict has killed thousands, forced millions to flee, fueled famine and severely damaged the international reputation of Ethiopia’s Nobel Peace Prize-winning leader.

Less than a week into the offensive by Tigrayan forces, the…

The post Ethiopia’s authorities announce ceasefire as Tigrayan troops retake area’s capital appeared first on CaymanMama.com | News.

You just read:

Ethiopia’s authorities announce ceasefire as Tigrayan troops retake area’s capital

Distribution channels: World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.