Council of State Members Considering Evictions Moratorium Extension

Following the CDC’s decision to extend its national evictions moratorium, Governor Cooper on Monday asked for the necessary concurrence from the Council of State to extend the evictions moratorium order.

Council of State members have until 5pm on Tuesday, June 29 to consider extending the state evictions moratorium or revoke the protections extended to residential tenants.

“The CDC has extended its evictions moratorium through July and consistent with the Emergency Management Act, the Council of State has been asked to concur by the end of the day today on an extension of the state moratorium,” said Ford Porter, a spokesman for Governor Cooper.

 

