SPOOZ, INC. (SPZI), IS BACK IN BUSINESS!

CLEARWATER, FL, USA, June 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spooz, Inc. (SPZI) (“Spooz” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has successfully filed the required documents with the Nevada Secretary of State’s office and paid all fees in order to bring the Company back into good standing and current as of July 1, 2021.

The Company revived its relationship with Olde Monmouth Stock Transfer (NJ), the Company’s original transfer agent, and the Spooz file is now current.

We also filed the proper documents with OTC Markets and should complete this process in their four to eight weeks processing period.

Spooz successfully reacquired the spooz.com web domain and web development work has commenced.

“I’d like to publicly express my appreciation for the Spooz team for accomplishing our corporate goals so professionally and expediently. From start to finish our team reached our July 1 goal in fewer than sixty days,” stated Paul Strickland, the Spooz CEO.

