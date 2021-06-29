Lionfish Challenge 2021 Update – June 29

Photos: https://www.flickr.com/photos/myfwcmedia/albums/72157631003581858

“I want to extend my personal thanks to each and every person who has taken the Lionfish Challenge,” said Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) Chairman Rodney Barreto. “It is my belief that your efforts do a great deal in helping control this nonnative predator’s population, ensuring that our native wildlife is protected.”

Numbers update

As of this week:

362 people have registered.

69 people have submitted lionfish (64 recreational, five commercial).

3,446 lionfish submitted.

50 checkpoints for recreational participant submissions.

Recent Raffle Winners

June 2

Toadfish Non-Tipping Can Cooler

Upcoming Raffle Drawings

July 7 – four winners

Aug. 4 – four winners

Sept. 1 – two winners

All qualified participants (submission of 25 lionfish or 25 pounds for commercial) will be entered into drawing.

Background

The Lionfish Challenge rewards lionfish harvesters with prizes for their lionfish removals. The participant who harvests the most lionfish will be crowned the Recreational Lionfish King/Queen and the Commercial Champion. The Challenge also has a tiered prize system that allows everyone to be rewarded for their removals. The more removals, the more prizes you win.

Spiny Lobster Incentive

Did you know there is a spiny lobster resource incentive for the 2021 Lionfish Challenge? By harvesting and submitting 25 lionfish (or 25 pounds commercial) before spiny lobster mini season (July 28-29), you may use your 2021 Challenge coin to harvest one additional lobster per day! You must have your 2021 Challenge coin in your possession to harvest lobster over the bag limit. Learn more about spiny lobster regulations at MyFWC.com/Marine and clicking on “Recreational Regulations.”

Sign up and learn more today by visiting FWCReefRangers.com.

Links

Support Florida lionfish control programs by purchasing our new Rep Your Water lionfish hats at the Fish & Wildlife Foundation of Florida.

Facebook

Website