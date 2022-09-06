Ursula Chirico-Elkins’ Newly Issued “Where are We Going?” is a Spiritual Book that Let Readers Understand Christianity
“Where Are We Going?” from Book Vine Press author Ursula Chirico-Elkins is a devotional digest that aims to unfurl Christ’s teachings and principles.
Jesus emphasized his teaching by stating that : seek ye first the kingdom of God, and his righteousness and all these things will be given unto you. Matthew 6:32”PALATINE, IL, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Where Are We Going?”: a contemporary account that shows Christian readers how Christ lived his life and taught everyone to live their lives according to the Father’s commandment. This book is designed to let everyone know how important it is to remain rooted in Christian values despite the challenges in life. These values, including the Ten Commandments of God, will serve as their guide in their spiritual journey. “Where Are We Going?” is the creation of published author Ursula Chirico-Elkins, a writer whose interests include painting landscapes, photography, and classical music.
— Ursula Chirico-Elkins, Author
Ursula Chirico-Elkins writes, “The book ‘Where Are We Going?’ is aimed at the readers of spiritually-directed literature. However, it also served as a valuable aid to students of theology and history and to Sunday school teachers.
“Three chapters are devoted to the short life of Jesus to be followed by seven chapters to address the high points of his teachings.
“Early English reformers demanded changes such as preaching in their mother tongue instead of Latin, to preach and teach their parishioners. Their requests being rejected by the church, their voices became stronger.
“It culminated with the arrival of the dynamic Dr. Martin Luther. He emphasized Paul Epistle, Roman1:17, ‘the just shall live by faith’. Luther vehemently expressed the sale of the ‘Letters of Indulgence’ to pay for the remissions of sins. His ex-communication and recluse at the Wartburg created the translation of the New Testament from Greek into the German language. His writings spread due to the newly created printing press of Johannes Gutenberg in Mainz. His break from the Catholic Church gradually established a new branch of the Christian church and was eventually acknowledged as a ‘Lutheran’ church.
“The historical backgrounds provide the reader with broader information pertaining to the times and problems concerning the dramatic struggle between the Roman Catholic Church and the reformers.
“The book closes with the Counter-Reformation held between representatives of the Roman-Catholic Church and the Lutheran states between 1543 and 1563.”
Published by Book Vine Press, Ursula Chirico-Elkins’ new book serves as a life-changing reminder to readers of all ages, telling them to be unselfish and love one another as these two are the keys toward the Kingdom that God has prepared for everyone.
This book also includes the historical contexts that give the readers a greater understanding of the events and issues surrounding the dramatic conflict between the Roman Catholic Church and the Protestants.
