Public Utility Commission Extends Disconnection Moratorium through July 15, 2021

On June 24, 2021, the Public Utility Commission (Commission) issued an order extending the temporary moratorium of natural gas, electric, traditional landline telephone service and regulated water service through July 15, 2021. 

Stating, "... we find it in the public good to extend the temporary moratorium on involuntary utility disconnections until July 15, 2021, and then impose additional consumer protections for disconnections that may occur after that date." 

The Commission further stated, "We will reinstate similar [to those in an order issued on October 8, 2020] consumer-protection rules soon after the issuance of this Order. They will include specific additional protocols that utilities must follow before disconnecting a consumer, including: 

  • informing customers of how to obtain available funding, and
  • working with customers on long-term payment plans for past-due amounts." 

