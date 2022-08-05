“Stepping out of Darkness into the Light” by Dr. Edna Lester-Blue is a spiritual digest.
Never give up on God. I am sure that you can agree that He has never given up on you.”CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Stepping out of Darkness into the Light”: a gripping story that will help God's people transcend beyond the comfort zone, where the Darkness lives, into a journey of faith where the power of the Living God exists. “Stepping out of Darkness into the Light” is the creation of published author Dr. Edna Lester-Blue, a senior pastor and director of the Shekinah Glory House of Deliverance Worship Center who has interests and hobbies in spending quality time with family, grandparenting, gardening, and taking care of house plants.
— Dr. Edna Lester-Blue, Author
Dr. Lester-Blue writes, “‘Stepping out of Darkness into the Light’ is a book of action. The Word of the Lord says, ‘Faith without works is dead’ (James 2:20, 26). Also, the book of Hebrews chapter 11:6 embodies the words which I believe to be a pertinent fact that ‘without faith, it is impossible to please God.’
Therefore, I found it necessary to write a book that will assist the people of God to move beyond the comfort zone where darkness resides and, launch into a faith walk where the power of the Living God resides. This faith walk engages the realm of the Spirit where prayers are answered, and things are created. The manifestation of answered prayers happens as faith comes to full fruition.”
Published by Book Vine Press, Dr. Lester-Blue’s new book constantly reminds Christian readers to never give up regardless of the problems that they are currently having in their lives. Hence, the author wants the readers to never give up on God.
Through this book, the author hopes that readers will be inspired to be courageous and strong in dealing with all the trials that they are about to face in their journey. Furthermore, Dr. Lester-Blue wants the readers to always look on the brighter side whenever their lives get dark.
