Daniel Ropp’s “Prophetic Events Impacting this 1948 Generation Enhanced Volume” is a gripping book filled with mystery.
“Prophetic Events Impacting this 1948 Generation Enhanced Volume” from Book Vine Press author Daniel Ropp is a riveting tome that unveils Christian mysteries.
Major events Jesus prophesied to happen in the 74 years since it began. Significant events are about to be fulfilled that Jesus said will happen in this generation. This book reveals them and more.”PALATINE, IL, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Prophetic Events Impacting this 1948 Generation Enhanced Volume”: an intriguing book that is designed to expose specific Bible prophecy that applies to the 1948 generation. “Prophetic Events Impacting this 1948 Generation Enhanced Volume” is the creation of published author Daniel Ropp, a man who loves classical and Gospel music.
— Daniel Ropp, Author
Ropp writes, “Bible prophecy is specifically informing and warning us of life-changing events that are taking place in this generation now. For example, the USA is described in prophecy; as its downfall and invasion. Evidence for and more is remarkable.”
Published by Book Vine Press, Ropp’s new book is a life-changing narrative that will show readers the significant events that are about to be fulfilled that Jesus said will happen.
Through this book, the author wants the readers how the 1948 generation is blessed as they are about to witness the life-altering events that Jesus said will come true at the right time.
Daniel Ropp
Book Vine Press
+1 888-808-2959
email us here