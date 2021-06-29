WORLD’S LEADING LUXURY VILLA RENTAL COMPANY ANNOUNCES FURTHER EXPANSION

Seychelles Islands Hawksbill Villa Turks and Caicos Luxury Villa Four Seasons Punta Mita Mexico

Further Expansion for Leading Luxury Villa Rental Company

We are delighted that our team are back travelling and inspecting our villas around the world” — Alexandra Baradi

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, June 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exceptional Villas, which are the leading luxury Global Villa Rental company, offering only the world’s most luxurious properties and service, announced today the addition of 200 new luxury homes worldwide. With an excellent rating on Trustpilot, making them one of the best globally, the company has added properties in Mexico, The Seychelles, Turks and Caicos, Fiji, Italy, and Greece.

Today’s luxury travellers are looking for a company that can provide expert advice on both the rental properties and the unique once in a lifetime experiences available at their chosen destination. These clients are not content to find something online and book a vacation based on the images, which may or may not be accurate.

That is why Exceptional Villas ensure that their expert team of villa specialists personally inspect their properties. Alexandra Baradi, CEO and Owner of Exceptional Villas, has said, “We are delighted that our team are back travelling and inspecting our villas around the world.”

The company, which has experienced a 500% growth over the last six months, has said that travellers today are now looking for additional privacy and space, and vacation rentals are the obvious choice. In addition, as travel bans worldwide are lifting and the vaccine rollout momentum increasing at a rapid pace, inquiries and bookings have increased at an unprecedented rate

With the addition of the 200 new luxury vacation rentals to the portfolio, Exceptional Villas guests can now enjoy a more comprehensive selection of villas and destinations, each of which also provides greatly enhanced housekeeping and safety protocols.

Mexico Click Here for More Information

Mexico is rich in culture, history, beauty and home to some of the world’s most luxurious villas. It is, therefore, one of the most prominent places to expand. In addition, many villas with their location on the Riviera Maya, Punta Mita, Puerto Vallarta, and Los Cabos are especially suitable for family and multi-generational family groups.

Seychelles

With their location off the coast of Africa, just a few degrees south of the Equator, Seychelles offer the perfect combination of divine year-round weather, picture-postcard beaches and luxury villa accommodation. The Exceptional Villas Team have spent time this winter inspecting and vetting many of the Villas and are proud to present some of the islands’ best options.

Turks and Caicos

Turks and Caicos have always been a popular choice for clients looking for a villa vacation paradise. Three of their top villa experts have just returned from the Turks and Caicos Islands from inspecting existing and new properties and have added some incredible new villas to the portfolio.

Private Islands

The demand for luxury private islands has never been greater. As a result, the company has added some of the world’s most exclusive islands to their portfolio, such as Kokomo Island in Fiji, Tagomago in Spain and Voavah in the Maldives.

Italy

Italy is one of the world’s most beautiful vacation destinations. The country offers a unique combination of ancient history, culture, natural beauty, delicious food, fashion and some amazing luxury villas.

The company is always looking to include only the very best and most exclusive villa rentals in the world in its portfolio. Therefore, when adding new properties, they must pass stringent quality criteria involving amenities, location, furnishings and top-level service. Their very experienced concierge team are always on hand to personalize each vacation with a range of premium services such as chefs, VIP fast-tracking, ground transportation, excursions, yacht rentals, insurance and more.

ABOUT EXCEPTIONAL VILLAS

Exceptional Villas is part of Dream World Travel Ltd; A European based vacation Rental Company with clients and destinations worldwide. They have been in the travel business for over 28 years and offer a unique bespoke service to their clients. This service includes matching the perfect villa to each client and also providing full and complimentary concierge service. This service consists of all aspects of the client’s vacations such as VIP airport arrival, ground transportation, restaurant reservations, tours and excursions, water sports and pre-arrival stocking. Unlike some of their competitors, they do not require a membership fee. Likewise, their villa experts are indeed experts. They visit every single villa, and their team of professionals have a wealth of information regarding both the villas and the destinations. Exceptional Villas takes real pride in the customized service they offer. The company also operates a designated villa brand for Barbados called Villas Barbados and an Irish brand called Dream Ireland.

For more information, visit http://www.exceptionalvillas.com/ or call Toll-free from the US and Canada 1 800 245 5109 and UK 0845 528 0209 Worldwide + 353 1 513 4197

“

Redefining Luxury Travel